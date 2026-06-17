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From sleeping to partying: Here’s how KCL students are celebrating the end of exam season

Goodbye exams, hello freedom

Gamze Aslan | Guides
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After weeks of deadlines and revision timetables, exam season has finally come to an end for many KCL students.

Exam season at King’s is a very specific kind of survival challenge: Overcrowded libraries, late night meal deals and the traumatising walk up the stairs of the Excel centre. But, now with the end of exam season, library seats are emptying, the group chats are waking up and KCL students are finally remembering what sunlight looks like.

Across King’s, students are stepping out of study mode and into whatever comes next. Whether that means a long-awaited night out, a train home, a holiday or simply the freedom to sleep without stress and an alarm clock.

So, here is how KCL students are celebrating the end of exam season.

Sleeping

 

Sleeping is, unsurprisingly, one of the most popular post-exam plans. After weeks of late-night revision sessions, early-morning panic and pretending that four hours of sleep counts as “basically enough”, many KCL students are choosing the most luxurious celebration of all: Doing absolutely nothing.

This means no alarms, no lectures, no guilt: Just sleep, and hopefully a dream that does not involve Turnitin.

Movie/series marathon

 

Of course, catching up on all the movies and series sacrificed during exam season is a celebration in itself. After weeks of saying “I’ll watch it after exams”, students can finally return to their watchlists with no guilt, no deadlines and no lecture slides waiting in another tab.

Whether it’s a comfort rewatch, a chaotic Netflix binge or a film marathon that accidently lasts until 3am, this is post-exam recovery at its finest.

Holiday

 

For some students, the best way to celebrate the end of exam season is to leave London completely behind.

Whether it’s a beach holiday, a trip back home or a city break, getting away feels like the perfect reset. After weeks of staring at the same library walls, even a budget flight and a questionable hostel can feel luxurious.

Catching up with friends

 

Exam season has a talent for turning everyone into a ghost, so catching up with friends becomes a celebration in itself.

Whether it’s dinner, drinks, coffee or simply sitting in a park and comparing how bad the exams went, students are finally able to see each other without one eye on a deadline. After weeks of “we’ll do something after exams”, the time has finally arrived.

Going home

 

For many students, the end of exam season means finally heading home for a reset. After weeks of deadlines, library sessions and questionable meal choices, there is something unbeatable about a full fridge, familiar surroundings and not having to think about uni work for a while.

Whether it’s catching up with family, sleeping in your own bed for the first time in months or simply letting someone else ask what’s for dinner, going home can feel like the ultimate post-exam reward.

Partying 

 

For some students, the only appropriate response to finishing exams is to immediately make plans that they will regret by the morning.

After weeks of late night study sessions at the library, a night out feels like the official return to real life:  Loud music, overpriced drinks and a group chat full of blurry photos. Whether it’s a club night, pub crawl or just one drink, partying is one of the best way to step back into normal life after exam season.

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Gamze Aslan | Guides
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