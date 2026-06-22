Ranked: The 20 UK universities with lowest student satisfaction in 2027 – Edinburgh third worst

Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and King’s College London all appear in the bottom 20 for student satisfaction despite their global reputations

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Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow and King’s College London are among the UK universities where students report the lowest satisfaction, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings – despite all four appearing in the global top 100 in the QS world rankings published this week.

The Royal Agricultural University recorded the lowest student satisfaction score of any UK university, at 73 per cent, making it the only institution to fall below 74 per cent.

All four named universities appeared in this week’s QS 2027 world rankings, with Edinburgh ranked 35th, Manchester 40th, KCL 37th and Glasgow 80th globally.

Student satisfaction measures the proportion of students who report a positive experience at their university, covering teaching quality, academic support and whether their expectations have been met.

Sheffield was the first Russell Group university to appear among the highest scorers, placing joint 13th nationally for student satisfaction.

Here are the 20 UK universities with the lowest student satisfaction scores, from lowest to highest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

Royal Agricultural University – 73 per cent SOAS University of London – 74 per cent University of Edinburgh – 75 per cent University of Cumbria – 75 per cent University of Buckingham – 75 per cent University for the Creative Arts – 76 per cent Bournemouth University – 76 per cent Sheffield Hallam University – 76 per cent University of Glasgow – 76 per cent Goldsmiths, University of London – 76 per cent University of Kent – 76 per cent Newcastle University – 76 per cent Harper Adams University – 76 per cent University of Manchester – 76 per cent University of Bradford – 77 per cent University of Stirling – 77 per cent Heriot-Watt University – 77 per cent King’s College London – 77 per cent Anglia Ruskin University – 77 per cent University of Huddersfield – 77 per cent

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