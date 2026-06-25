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Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by learning experience – Oxford scores four times Queen Mary

Oxford and Cambridge score 100 for learning experience in the QS World Rankings 2027 – Queen Mary scores just 24, less than a quarter

Zoe Lavender | News
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Queen Mary University of London has the lowest learning experience score of any Russell Group university in the QS 2027 rankings, scoring just 24, while Oxford and Cambridge both achieve a perfect 100.

Queen Mary’s score of 24 is nearly five points below second-placed Queen’s University Belfast at 28.7, making it a significant outlier at the bottom of the Russell Group.

Learning experience measures the faculty to student ratio – the more academic staff available per student, the higher the score. This covers teaching, pastoral support, supervision and curriculum development.

Queen’s University Belfast scored 28.7, Bristol 29 and Liverpool 29.4, which are all significantly below the Russell Group average, with fewer academic staff resources available per student than their peers.

By contrast, Cambridge, Oxford and Imperial all score above 98, more than four times Queen Mary’s score of 24.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by learning experience score, from lowest to highest, according to the QS World Rankings for 2027.

1. Queen Mary University of London – 24

2. Queen’s University Belfast – 28.7

3. University of Bristol – 29

4. University of Liverpool – 29.4

5. Durham University – 29.5

6. University of Southampton – 32.3

7. University of Exeter – 33.5

8. Cardiff University – 38.7

9. University of Birmingham – 39

10. University of Sheffield – 39.5

11. Newcastle University – 39.6

12. University of Nottingham – 40.6

13. University of Leeds – 41

14. University of Glasgow – 41.2

15. University of Warwick – 43.1

16. University of York – 50

17. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 50.3

18. University of Manchester – 61.3

19. King’s College London – 69.6

20. University of Edinburgh – 81.9

21. University College London (UCL) – 90.3

22. Imperial College London – 98.9

23. University of Cambridge – 100

24. University of Oxford – 100

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More on: Oxbridge Russell Group University University rankings
Zoe Lavender | News
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