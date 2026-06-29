New vice-chancellor appointed at Goldsmiths as university battles financial crisis

Joanna Newman, the current deputy vice-chancellor at SOAS, will take up the post in September

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Goldsmiths, University of London has appointed a new vice-chancellor as the institution grapples with mounting financial pressures and the prospect of further staff cuts.

Joanna Newman, currently provost and deputy vice-chancellor (education) at SOAS, University of London, will take up the post in September.

She succeeds David Oswell, who has served as interim vice-chancellor for the past eight months and will return to his role as provost and deputy vice-chancellor for research and knowledge exchange.

Professor Newman was previously the first woman to serve as secretary general of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which represents more than 500 institutions worldwide. Her career has also included senior positions at the British Library, King’s College London and Universities UK International.

She takes over at a turbulent moment for Goldsmiths. Professor Oswell assumed leadership after the departure of Frances Corner, the university’s first female vice-chancellor, who announced in September 2025 that she would step down.

Frances Corner’s tenure was marked by controversial restructuring programmes and job losses, while the university is once again preparing to reduce staff numbers.

Earlier this year, Professor Oswell disclosed that Goldsmiths was drawing on its financial reserves “to keep the lights on”. In response, members of the University and College Union began indefinite strike action on June 8th.

Announcing her appointment, Professor Newman described Goldsmiths as “one of the world’s most distinctive and creative universities” and said it was “an honour” to accept the role.

“I am excited by the opportunities sparked by its global reputation, built on a rich history and deep academic foundations,” she said. “As a progressive university, Goldsmiths has a vital role to play in today’s rapidly changing world.

“I will use my experience and scholarship to champion our mission and values, strengthen our distinctive identity in teaching, research, and social impact, and navigate the challenges facing the sector with confidence and resilience.”

Tom Sleigh, chair of Goldsmiths’ council, said Professor Newman would bring significant experience to the role at a challenging time for higher education.

He said: “Professor Newman brings outstanding experience to lead Goldsmiths through a time of change for our sector.

“This is matched by a deep understanding of Goldsmiths’ purpose and unique place in higher education in the UK and globally, which will help us build a bright future for our institution.

“I would also like to thank Professor Oswell for his leadership this academic year and his ongoing commitment to our university.”

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