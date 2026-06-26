Former Lord Provost calls for Glasgow protest ban after counter-demonstrations

Racism must be ‘tackled’ but not at the expense of Glasgow’s cultural reputation, argues Dr Michael Kelly

2 hours ago

The violent anti-immigration protests that flared up in Glasgow City Centre have been described as a “mark against the reputation of the city” by the the former Lord Provost, sparking debate around freedom of speech.

On Tuesday 9th June, large crowds dressed in black face coverings gathered in Glasgow’s St Enoch Square, shouting racist, anti-immigrant rhetoric.

According to BBC reports, three arrests were made and five people were left injured, including two frontline police officers.

In response, thousands of residents took part in a peaceful anti-racist demonstration on Saturday 13th June. Organised by groups including Stand up to Racism, the demonstration drew massive local support.

However, the event also sparked a smaller far right counter-protest, where individuals arrived wearing balaclavas, shouting and some performing Nazi salutes.

Dr Michael Kelly, who served as Lord Provost of Glasgow from 1980-1984 and rector of the University of Glasgow from 1984-1987, expressed his absolute disgust at the recent events.

Dr Kelly said: “Historically, Glasgow has not been a city where racism has shown its filthy head.

“Glasgow has had other social problems before, but this is a key one at this stage and it must be a priority for everybody,”

However, his recommendation included a total ban on all forms of disruptive street demonstrations, including both far-right marches and anti-racist counter-protests following them. Dr Kelly argued these opposing protests inevitably create dangerous conflict on the streets.

Kelly told the BBC: “The issue [of immigration] is well aired. I reject the idea that by preventing these disruptive marches, you are in any way interfering with free speech.”

Instead, he said the Glasgow City Council should do more to eradicate racism and xenophobia.

Dr Kelly, a key figure in reversing the city’s economic decline in the 1980s, famously launched the Glasgow’s Miles Better campaign, opening the city to international visitors and earning Glasgow the title of European Capital of Culture in 1990.

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “As a former elected member, Dr Kelly will be well aware that councils do not have the legal power to do what he is suggesting.

“To be clear, no permission was ever sought for the gathering that descended into disorder and racist violence on June 9 – and it is a fundamental mistake to talk about it as if it was ever intended to be a legitimate protest.

“We are unequivocal in our condemnation of racism and xenophobia and work with communities throughout the city centre to address concerns about hate crime.

“Police Scotland is primarily responsible for ensuring public order and we work closely with them on safety and security issues in the city.”

Glagow City Council and Stand Up To Racism have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Unsplash