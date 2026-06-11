All the Glasgow venues where you can watch Scotland in the World Cup

30 minutes ago

June is well and truly underway, which means that the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun. I don’t know about you, but my feed has been filled with Scots travelling to the USA to watch the Scotland team in their first game this Sunday, 14th June. Now, I’m not the biggest football fan ever, so travelling all the way over there to see it in person was not something on my bingo card for this summer. However, I am starting to get a little bit of FOMO.

Stadiums and Arenas in Glasgow are turning themselves into fan zones, including The Hydro, the O2, and Hampden Park. These are not exactly up my street, though. I think I’d rather something more lowkey.

So, the next best thing is to find a bar or pub. There are quite literally hundreds of places in and around Glasgow showing the games, to no one’s surprise, as this might be our only chance to see our country in the World Cup. I’m still shocked we qualified, to be honest with you. To help narrow down your venue choices, I’ve rounded up some familiar places that students in Glasgow can rely on to show the fixtures this June.

1. The Glasgow University Union

What kind of UofG student would I be if I didn’t mention that our beloved GUU is turning itself into a fan zone? They have big screens, live music at halftime, and even some face painting.

2. Oran Mor

Another fan favourite in the West End, Oran Mor is showing all three Scotland Games as ticketed events, and they’ll be showing every World Cup game in their main bar.

3. Old School House

A well-known sports pub, the Old School House is also showing every World Cup Game. Tickets to guarantee a table for the Scotland games are sold out, but the Old School House will accomodate walk-in’s as best they can. And with the size of that beer garden, I have full faith in them.

4. Kitty O’Shea’s

A classic. All three locations – two in Glasgow, one in Edinburgh – will be showing the games. Particularly exciting is the Lock In Kitty’s will be hosting for the first Scotland game. Since it’s being played at 2am, Kitty’s West End location will be open from 7pm-7am. And with the Bank Holiday Monday now official, who wouldn’t want to party all night long?

5. The Record Factory

Another West End location showing all FIFA World Cup games from 11th June until 19th July. Obviously, they’ll be showing all three Scotland games live, because that’s the most important.

6. McDonald’s Darnley?

Here’s a new one for you. If you’re not up for the usual sitting in a pub to watch the games, you can make your way to McDonald’s. They’ll be providing food and drinks, so actually, I’m intrigued.

7. Host it yourself!

Especially good if you and your nearest and dearest are huge football fans. Sometimes, you really can’t beat the atmosphere of your closest pals all gathered in the living room. Get yourself some Scotland flag bunting from Amazon, grab some picky bits, and tell everyone it’s BYOB. You can even take our Glasgow Lingo quiz to kill time before the 2am kick off.

Lots of great options for places to see the Scotland team play, with plenty of drinks on tap. Although, they may be more likely to be commiseration drinks than congratulations drinks, I fear.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.