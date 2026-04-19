Can you really call yourself a Glasgow student if you dont know these Scots phrases?

A guide on the lingo for non-scottish students who now call sunny Glasgow their homes

3 hours ago

Moving to Glasgow for uni is a cultural adjustment. Not because of the weather (you were warned), or the hills (you’ll cope), but because the language operates on vibes rather than rules. You’ll hear sentences that sound like English but operate on entirely different physics. You will understand every individual word in a sentence and still have no idea what’s just been said. That’s normal. What’s not normal is refusing to learn – so here’s your crash course.

If you’re lucky enough to be a Scot by origin, count up how many you know!

Wee

A classic to start us off.

Size descriptor, social lubricant, and personality trait. Everything is wee. Even things that are objectively not wee. Nothing in Glasgow is just a thing – it’s a wee thing. It softens requests, disguises inconvenience, and occasionally lies.

“A wee read over that essay” (you will rewrite the entire thing).

“A wee drink” (you will not be home before sunrise).

This is Glasgow’s all-purpose intensifier, and it will replace about 60 per cent of your existing vocabulary if you let it.

Haud yer wheesht

Shut up. Immediately. Not a suggestion.

Deploy carefully unless you enjoy conflict.

Steamin / Blootered

Drunk. Not mildly. Structurally compromised.

“He was absolutely blootered in Bamboo”

Glaswegians have a somewhat unique talent for making almost any adjective a synonym for being under the influence. We have more words for drunk than the Eskimos have for snow. See also: burst, sloshed, pished, minced, and around a million others.

Bampot

A chaotic idiot. Not malicious, just… committed to bad decisions.

Getting into scraps with a seagul after giving it some chips? Bampot.

It’s judgemental, but with personality. Think less “you’re wrong,” more “you’ve chosen a baffling path and we’re all watching.”

Bawbag

See: Bampot

Numpty

See: Bampot

Dafty

See: Bampot

Eejit

See: Bampot

Bolt, ya rocket

A firm but colourful instruction to go away, often because you’ve said something so ridiculous it can’t be entertained. Often said when one comes meets a numpty talking pish.

Pish

Bad. Useless. Not worth your time.

“This essay is utter pish.”

Scran

Food, usually consumed in a state of urgency or desperation.

Post-Hive chips from Union Kithcen? Scran.

Library snack from the evil vending machines? Scran.

Calling something “elite scran” is one of the highest compliments available to a student budget. I personally reserve that honour for 727 sausage suppers.

Upty? / Happenin’?

Casual greetings meaning “what are you up to?” or “what’s going on?”

They require minimal response. This is not an invitation for a life update.

Hee-haw

Absolutely nothing.

The correct answer to most low-stakes questions about your plans, productivity, or general life direction.

“Upty?”

“Hee-haw.”

That’s a complete, socially acceptable exchange.

Taps aff

Literal: tops off. Cultural: a seasonal phenomenon triggered by the faintest suggestion of sun.

Once Glasgow hits roughly 13°C, shirts disappear, sunglasses emerge, and everyone collectively pretends this is Ibiza. Usually accompanied by a carry-out and a level of optimism the weather does not justify.

Peely-wally

The general complexion of most weegies. Extremely pale – specifically the kind of pale that suggests sunlight is more of a rumour than a reality, which in Glasgow is kinda the truth. The peely-wally complexion is the main reason we probably shouldn’t be going ‘taps aff’.

Pure baltic

Cold, but with emotional weight.“It’s baltic” = this is not just weather, this is a personal attack. The weather being like this all the time is the main reason we are ‘peely-wally’.

Belter / Quality / Class / Braw

Generally great!

“Did you see McTominay’s overhead goal? What a belter”

“That 727 was quality”

“Got a B1 in my midterm, class!”

“Weather’s braw” (rare, but celebrated)

We’re a happy bunch in Glasgow.

Gaff

“Who’s gaff we goin’ tae?” = Whose house shall we attend for afters?

Sook

A suck-up, or bootlicker. Sometimes in an affectionate manner towards friends or a partner.

“Stop being such a sook!” = You’re not getting a payrise from flattery.

Gie it laldy

To do something with full, unembarrassed commitment. No half measures, no dignity retained.

Dancing in Garage like nobody is watching? Congrats, you’re gie’in it laldy.

Gallus

Confident to the point of being a bit much—but in a way that’s almost admirable.

Turning up to a seminar having done none of the reading but still speaking first? Gallus.

Applying for internships you’re wildly underqualified for? Gallus as hell and I respect it.

Teuchter

Disclaimer: I am not myself a weegie, please don’t attack me.

I am what lowlanders may call a ‘teuchter’. Traditionally this is a name for a Scots highlander, but most Glasgweigans would consider anyone more northern than Cumbernauld a teuchter, kind of like the Scottish version of a hill billy. A friend of mine once defined it as “if ye cannae get Clyde 1 on the radio, yer a teuchter.” Wise words.

Master even half of this and you’ll move from “lost fresher” to “functionally integrated.” Ignore it, and you’ll spend the year smiling politely while being called a bampot to your face. Which, to be fair, is also a very authentic Glasgow experience.