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People are wondering why we don’t just have one big nostril, so here’s the answer

The photo makes me uncomfortable

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Another brainrot post has gone viral on Twitter this week asking why we have two nostrils instead of one big one, and it’s got people pondering. Surely it would be easier?

“Why can’t we all have one big hole instead of two holes in the nose? It would make breathing much easier,” the post says alongside a very personal photo of one big nostril. It makes me feel weirdly uncomfortable.

So, why don’t we? Well, we actually need two nostrils because they take it in turns to bring in air. It’s called the nasal cycle and happens subconsciously, without you realising, but the blood vessels in your nose get smaller and bigger throughout the day, causing airflow to alternate between nostrils every two to four hours.

It basically does this to give the other nostril time to recover. As explained by Popular Science, the nose’s main function is to prepare air for the lungs by filtering out pollutants, warming the air to body temperature, and adding moisture. This is a lot of work, and it dries out the nasal passage.

So, swapping to the other one gives it time to rest and rehydrate, allowing the nose to breathe better. As summed up very nicely by Grok: “Two nostrils beat one big hole. The nasal cycle alternates: one side works hard filtering/warming/humidifying air while the other rests and recovers moisture. One opening means nonstop strain, faster drying, and poorer air prep for your lungs.”

On top of that, having two nostrils with different airflow rates helps the brain smell more effectively and work out exactly where a smell is coming from. Plus, having one big nostril would be a nightmare when you have a cold. If the whole thing got blocked up, you wouldn’t be able to breathe.

“A single larger hole might lower airflow resistance slightly, but overall function would suffer. Evolution split them for a reason,” Grok added. I feel like I’m in science class.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Brainrot Social Media Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
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