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Mum of TikToker facing firing squad in Dubai reveals daughter wasn’t alone in boyfriend’s flat

‘There were other people there that lived with him’

Suchismita Ghosh | News
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The mother of the British TikToker charged with murder in Dubai has shared fresh details about the days leading up to the incident, saying she believes another man could hold important information about what happened.

Brooke George, 23, from Gravesend, Kent, was arrested in Dubai after the death of her boyfriend, William Treeby. Brooke claims she acted in self-defence after she was allegedly assaulted.

According to campaign group Detained in Dubai, Brooke claims William punched her, took her passport and attacked her inside the apartment, leaving her fearing for her life before she grabbed a kitchen knife.

‘There were other people there that lived with him’

Mum Brit firing squad Dubai more details

via @brookekeishaxx/TikTok

Now, her mum, Tess George, has spoken about people who were around the couple during the trip. She said there was one man in particular who she believes could help investigators.

Speaking to The Sun, Tess explained, “The second time she flew out, those three days, she was on her own almost the whole entire time during the days, just being left at the apartment.”

She then added, “There were other people there that lived with him. And they were coming in and out and going in and out together. But as far as she knew, that was to do with whatever business he was running out there.”

Tess continued, “He goes, ‘I’ve got to sort out work. I’ve got to go and meet someone.’ And said he was doing online, whatever he was doing, he was on the computer doing stuff online.”

She said neither she nor Brooke actually knew what William’s work involved while he was living in Dubai.

She also revealed that, during the second trip, another man reportedly drove the couple around the city. Apparently, this was different from their first visit, when Brooke and William had travelled around on their own. When asked whether that man had been spoken to by investigators, Tess replied, “I can say no is the answer. No. No availability, let’s say that.”

She also described a noticeable change in the atmosphere during Brooke’s second stay. “There were people talking. Conversations that they kept walking out for,” she said. “The feel of the apartment and the other guys in there, the dynamic felt different.”

The case is ongoing, and the allegations made by Brooke and her family have not been tested in court.

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Suchismita Ghosh | News
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