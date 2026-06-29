The Tab
Taylor Parker apology letter Wade dad prison

Taylor Parker wrote a grovelling apology letter to ex Wade’s dad from prison after the betrayal

‘Please know that I truly loved Wade as well’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In a newly released handwritten apology letter from prison, Taylor Parker offers a rare look at what she wanted to say after her arrest to ex-boyfriend Wade’s dad, following the horrifying events shown in Netflix’s Maternal Instinct.

The letter, obtained by TMZ from the Bowie County Court, was written to Jimmy Griffin, the father of her then-boyfriend Wade Griffin. In it, Parker apologised, repeatedly asked for forgiveness and reflected on the bond she believed she had built with Wade’s family.

Taylor Parker repeatedly apologised and asked Jimmy Griffin to forgive her

Taylor Parker apology letter Wade dad prison

via Netflix

The letter begins with Parker apologising for taking so long to write before immediately asking Jimmy for forgiveness.

She wrote, “Mr Jimmy, I’m sorry. Its taken sometime to write this letter because I’ve had a lot on my mind and heart. First off, I’m going to ask you to forgive me, Not that I deserve it but that I’ve asked God for forgiveness and I believe he has showed me it. I believe his forgiveness should come first. And that is something you taught me.”

She then thanked Jimmy for everything he had done for her and said she would always cherish the relationship they had. “Over a year, I created a bond with you I will forever cherish. I think the world of you. I know the heart you have and the heart you struggled with for years. You are a wise man who has so much to teach, and I can say you taught me a lot. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She spent much of the letter talking about Wade

Taylor Parker apology letter Wade dad prison

via Netflix

A surprising amount of the letter actually focuses on Wade rather than herself. She encouraged Jimmy to be patient with his son and claimed Wade had always wanted to make his dad proud.

She wrote, “I know you and Wade struggle to see eye to eye, but be patient with one another. You and myself know he gets….and by he I mean (Wade) his stubbornness from Connie but it’s the fun and lovable kind.”

She added, “He is a lot like you in so many ways, Mr Jimmy. I want you to know, Wade struggles to make you proud of him. I think for so long he has felt like a disappointment that he truly feels you will never be proud of him.”

Parker also praised Wade, writing, “Wade is an amazing, strong, intelligent, loving man. He just struggles to show it. You need to know you did an exceptional job raising those boys, including Mrs Connie.”

Parker said she still didn’t understand what had happened

Taylor Parker apology letter Wade dad prison

via Netflix

Towards the end of the letter, Parker turned to her own situation. She wrote, “I think I can understand how you felt when God took the things that meant so much to you away. I don’t understand how this happened or why, but I miss my kids and family. But I’m okay. I’ve prayed. I think we may ask questions that we will never receive answers to.”

She finished by asking Jimmy to forgive her once again and said she had loved both him and Wade. “I hope you can truly find it in your heart to forgive me. Loved you like a dad, Mr Jimmy. Please know that I truly loved Wade as well. I hope you had a good Thanksgiving.”

In a note at the bottom of the page, Parker also revealed she had written a separate letter to Wade but had decided not to send it yet. “I’ve written Wade a letter but have not sent it yet. Please keep this between us. Idk when I’ll send his.”

Taylor Parker was convicted of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to death. She remains the youngest woman on death row in Texas.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Taylor Parker’s prison call with daughter reveals first glimpse into her kids’ lives after arrest

Taylor Parker family now Maternal Instinct

Where Taylor Parker’s family are now after her horrifying lies destroyed all their lives

Taylor Parker life death row now

Inside Taylor Parker’s day-to-day life on death row as she spends 22 hours locked up in her cell

Latest

Every celeb we know is going to Taylor Swift’s wedding – and the friends who weren’t invited

Isabella Zbucki

I’m personally gutted for Maisie Peters

The hidden meaning of Alicent and Rhaenyra’s staring contest, according House of the Dragon stars

Kieran Galpin

I thought they were just serving face

Revealed: Nine Russell Group unis spent on restructuring last year – Queen’s Belfast at £25.4m

Esther Knowles

Cardiff spent £24.3m on restructuring linked to a voluntary severance scheme despite recording a £33.4m deficit, while 15 Russell Group universities recorded zero restructuring costs in the same year

A rundown of who from Love Island 2026 was scouted, and who applied to be on the show

Hayley Soen

More applied than I was expecting

Then and now: Old photos of the Love Island 2026 cast show who’s changed the most

Ellissa Bain

Jasmine has always been a baddie

Taylor Parker apology letter Wade dad prison

Taylor Parker wrote a grovelling apology letter to ex Wade’s dad from prison after the betrayal

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Please know that I truly loved Wade as well’

‘She tapped out’: All the NSFW videos from Lily Phillips’ OnlyFans collab with Girthmasterr

Kieran Galpin

‘I did what 100 men couldn’t’

Love Island 2026 cast member Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy’s huge career before Love Island and why everyone is obsessed with her already

Hayley Soen

She’s too famous for this

The grisly reason Taylor Parker isn’t allowed phone calls or a TV on death row

Ellissa Bain

Other death row prisoners can have these ‘luxuries’

Has Manchester been ghosted by the music industry?

Alisa Pasha

The London epidemic is real

Right, here’s how to fix your iPhone keyboard if it’s glitching and making loads of typos

Ellissa Bain

It’s been happening for months

Taylor Parker’s prison call with daughter reveals first glimpse into her kids’ lives after arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Her mum has custody of daughter, and her ex-husband has custody of son

It turns out the Love Island boys knew Charleen was coming in and were ‘egging’ Sean on?!

Ellissa Bain

The plot thickens

So Bonnie Blue *is* actually pregnant – and now the three possible dads are speaking out

Hayley Soen

‘She told me there’s a high chance I’m the dad’

Ranked: 15 Russell Group unis by THE sustainability 2026 – Manchester leads, York scores lowest

Zoe Lavender

Manchester topped 1,646 universities globally in the Times Higher Education sustainability rankings

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue drops deranged pregnancy update, says her vile golden baby shower made ‘bump grow’

Kieran Galpin

Don’t read this after eating

The cringe code phrase Lola and Sean use to say ‘I love you’ on Love Island is sickening

Ellissa Bain

It’s so bad

Drug used to delay type one diabetes approved for NHS use in Birmingham

Angelique Ritter

Tepilzumab has just been approved by NICE following an early access scheme for first time use in Birmingham

‘I wake up and remember I don’t have feet’: Cardiff grad on life as a quadruple amputee

Harry Youlten

Lily lost all four of her limbs after contracting meningococcal septicaemia last year

Mum of TikToker facing Dubai death penalty recalls night daughter allegedly killed boyfriend

Ellissa Bain

‘I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life’