Taylor Parker wrote a grovelling apology letter to ex Wade’s dad from prison after the betrayal

4 hours ago

In a newly released handwritten apology letter from prison, Taylor Parker offers a rare look at what she wanted to say after her arrest to ex-boyfriend Wade’s dad, following the horrifying events shown in Netflix’s Maternal Instinct.

The letter, obtained by TMZ from the Bowie County Court, was written to Jimmy Griffin, the father of her then-boyfriend Wade Griffin. In it, Parker apologised, repeatedly asked for forgiveness and reflected on the bond she believed she had built with Wade’s family.

Taylor Parker repeatedly apologised and asked Jimmy Griffin to forgive her

The letter begins with Parker apologising for taking so long to write before immediately asking Jimmy for forgiveness.

She wrote, “Mr Jimmy, I’m sorry. Its taken sometime to write this letter because I’ve had a lot on my mind and heart. First off, I’m going to ask you to forgive me, Not that I deserve it but that I’ve asked God for forgiveness and I believe he has showed me it. I believe his forgiveness should come first. And that is something you taught me.”

She then thanked Jimmy for everything he had done for her and said she would always cherish the relationship they had. “Over a year, I created a bond with you I will forever cherish. I think the world of you. I know the heart you have and the heart you struggled with for years. You are a wise man who has so much to teach, and I can say you taught me a lot. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She spent much of the letter talking about Wade

A surprising amount of the letter actually focuses on Wade rather than herself. She encouraged Jimmy to be patient with his son and claimed Wade had always wanted to make his dad proud.

She wrote, “I know you and Wade struggle to see eye to eye, but be patient with one another. You and myself know he gets….and by he I mean (Wade) his stubbornness from Connie but it’s the fun and lovable kind.”

She added, “He is a lot like you in so many ways, Mr Jimmy. I want you to know, Wade struggles to make you proud of him. I think for so long he has felt like a disappointment that he truly feels you will never be proud of him.”

Parker also praised Wade, writing, “Wade is an amazing, strong, intelligent, loving man. He just struggles to show it. You need to know you did an exceptional job raising those boys, including Mrs Connie.”

Parker said she still didn’t understand what had happened

Towards the end of the letter, Parker turned to her own situation. She wrote, “I think I can understand how you felt when God took the things that meant so much to you away. I don’t understand how this happened or why, but I miss my kids and family. But I’m okay. I’ve prayed. I think we may ask questions that we will never receive answers to.”

She finished by asking Jimmy to forgive her once again and said she had loved both him and Wade. “I hope you can truly find it in your heart to forgive me. Loved you like a dad, Mr Jimmy. Please know that I truly loved Wade as well. I hope you had a good Thanksgiving.”

In a note at the bottom of the page, Parker also revealed she had written a separate letter to Wade but had decided not to send it yet. “I’ve written Wade a letter but have not sent it yet. Please keep this between us. Idk when I’ll send his.”

Taylor Parker was convicted of capital murder in 2022 and sentenced to death. She remains the youngest woman on death row in Texas.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.