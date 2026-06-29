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Mum of TikToker facing Dubai death penalty recalls night daughter allegedly killed boyfriend

‘I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life’

Ellissa Bain | News
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The mother of a British TikToker who is facing the death penalty in Dubai has spoken out about how “petrified” she was on the night she allegedly killed her boyfriend. She has been charged with murder, but is claiming self-defence.

Brooke George, from Gravesend, Kent, was on holiday in Dubai with her partner William Treeby, who she met online, when he allegedly became abusive. The man from Rainham became “increasingly controlling and abusive,” Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, said in a statement.

The 23-year-old, who has over 100k followers on TikTok, claimed Treeby punched her, took away her passport and attacked her at their apartment. She claimed she “feared for her life and, reaching for a kitchen knife within her grasp, acted in self-defence,” Stirling added.

She has been charged with murder and if found guilty, could face the death penalty by a firing squad due to the United Arab Emirates’ strict laws. In a new interview with The Sun, George’s mother Tess George, 55, shared an emotional plea: “Don’t make my little girl face the firing squad.”

Credit: @brookekeishaxx/TikTok

Speaking about the night the incident happened, Tess claimed her daughter phoned her from a bar and was “absolutely terrified”. She told her she wanted to cut the holiday short and come home, and said she was going over to Treeby’s apartment to get her passport. That’s when he allegedly lashed out.

“The first day when she called home everything seemed okay. But the second day, she said she was being left on her own a lot, which had never happened. Before she was jovial, she was living her best life. Now she was very jittery, and I kept saying, ‘What is up?’ And she’s going, ‘Oh, I don’t know’. Then she was talking about wanting to come home,” she said.

Recalling the phone call, Tess added: “She [Brooke] was petrified. Absolutely terrified. She said, ‘Mum, I just want to come home. I’m scared. That’s all she said, over and over and over again. It was so hard to understand her or get information out of her because she was sobbing so much.”

She also old Detained Dubai: “That evening they went to a bar in Dubai. When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life. She was crying uncontrollably. I could see that one of her eyes was badly swollen and was beginning to close.

“As Brooke’s mother, I am deeply concerned for her welfare. The daughter I spoke to that night was utterly terrified. I firmly believe she was desperately trying to get home and away from whatever had happened to her.”

Credit: @brookekeishaxx/TikTok

Tess told The Sun that Brooke has been crammed in a police station cell with 10 other women for more than a week after being detained at the airport, and hasn’t been given access to a lawyer.

“She doesn’t speak Arabic, doesn’t know what has been said, what she signed. She has no clue. They won’t tell her, they won’t converse with her, or even ask her about her safeguarding issues. As you can imagine, she is terrified. She’s vulnerable. She doesn’t know what to do,” she said.

The 55-year-old claimed the law still hasn’t been fully explained to her daughter. Describing Brooke, she said the 23-year-old is “bubbly, gregarious and never judges anyone,” but sadly “does not look out for the dangers in things”.

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Featured image credit: @brookekeishaxx/TikTok

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Ellissa Bain | News
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