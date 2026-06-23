Dark update on bungee accident as three more arrested over serious claims involving Maria’s body

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Three more people have been arrested over the bungee jumping accident that saw 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas lose her life.

On June 13, Maria was involved in a horrific bungee jumping accident after employees failed to attach the safety cord to the bridge in Limeira, Sao Paolo. Maria fell 131 feet, and though she was initially alive, she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“My beloved daughter, today alone I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times. How much your departure hurts me. I love you eternally, my princess. And thank you so much for being a part of my life for these 21 years. What an honour it was to hear you call me mom. God, thank you for this privilege,” Maria’s mum said after her burial.

There’s been an update after the bungee jumping accident

As per CNN Brazil, three more people were arrested in connection with the bungee jumping accident: A 29-year-old woman from Rio de Janeiro, a 25-year-old man from Limeira, and a 27-year-old man from Indaiatuba.

It came after a witness claimed he’d seen employees removing a GoPro from Maria’s body after she had fallen.

“I remember … seeing one of the employees taking the [camera] handle off the neck, from the body that was already on the floor, the GoPro camera,” Rafael Goulard, who was in line for the experience after Maria, said.

Brazil instructors questioned after woman thrown from bridge without safety rope. pic.twitter.com/1DmOcd7Rd7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 17, 2026

Search warrants were issued for various properties, and mobile phones, electronic devices and other evidence were seized.

“The Civil Police are continuing their investigations to fully clarify the dynamics of the events, identify all criminal responsibilities, and locate the camera used by the victim at the time of the jump, considered an important element for reconstructing what happened,” Brazil’s Public Security Secretariat said in a statement.

The three individuals are being held for five days, but charges have yet to be filed.

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