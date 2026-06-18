‘I went blank’: Full video shows what Brazil bungee jump workers told police after girl died

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The full video interview of the Brazil bungee jump workers speaking to police has now been shared publicly, which sees them tell officers they “can’t remember” what happened and their mind “went blank”.

21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas tragically died while bungee jumping off the Ponte do Esqueleto bridge in Limeira near São Paulo on Saturday after staff allegedly forgot to attach her safety cord.

Horrifying videos have gone viral that show the moment the young woman was thrown off the edge by workers in a “Superman” pose with no rope attached to her harness. A friend who was with Maria said all they wanted to have a “fun” day out.

The three staff members who were at the scene, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, have been charged with homicide, NBC News reports. Six people have been arrested in connection with her death in total, a representative for the São Paulo government confirmed to PEOPLE.

In a video shared by São Paulo police, Cintra can be seen telling officers: “Sometimes I put the rope on, sometimes Felipe does.” An officer then asks “Felipe was the one at the front?” and he replies: “At the front.”

The police officer asks whether the safety rope is double checked after being attached, and he says: “It’s visible. It’s on the chest. It’s on the chest. So it’s difficult to understand how we didn’t see it. There are three of us in the operation, right? Me, Felipe and Vitor. I can’t understand at what moment I didn’t see that a rope wasn’t attached. I simply can’t understand it.”

Brazil instructors questioned after woman thrown from bridge without safety rope. pic.twitter.com/1DmOcd7Rd7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 17, 2026

In the police interview, one of the other staff members can be seen saying: “It went blank from my mind. I don’t remember.” The police officer reiterates, “You can’t remember if you forgot, if the responsibility was yours or his?” and he says: “No, I don’t remember.”

After that, the officer asks who usually checks the rope, and he says they take turns. “Sometimes one puts it on, another checks it. Another one puts it on, another one comes and sees if it’s right. It was pretty much like that.” When asked who checked the rope this time, he simply repeats once more: “No, I don’t remember.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas/Instagram and Polícia Civil de São Paulo