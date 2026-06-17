‘All we wanted was to have fun’: Brazil bungee jumper’s friend says he’s living a ‘nightmare’

4 hours ago

The friend who was with bungee jumper Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas when she tragically fell to her death in Brazil at the weekend has spoken out and shared a heartbreaking tribute.

21-year-old Maria was bungee jumping on the Ponte do Esqueleto bridge in Limeira, near São Paulo, on Saturday, 13th June, when workers allegedly forgot to attach her safety cord. Three men have now been charged with homicide after throwing her off the edge in a “Superman” pose with no rope attached, NBC News reports.

A friend who was with Maria at the bungee jumping site, also known as Skelton Bridge, told local news outlet EPTV they just wanted to have fun together that day. He chose to remain anonymous, but said: “Duda was a sweetheart. A perfect woman, a dreamer, polite, with a huge heart. And all we wanted was to have fun that day, and then this tragedy happened.”

The young man also paid tribute to Maria in a heartbreaking social media post, writing: “I still can’t believe it, Dudinha. I think it’s a nightmare, and I’m going to wake up. You’re the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I love you, girl. I don’t know if I can handle all this. I know nothing will bring you back, but I pray to God that we’ll see each other again. I love you, Dudinha, I’ll never forget you.”

Another man who jumped at the same site earlier that day said it was a “very unusual day” with long “delays” due to the rain. Because of the weather, there were “a lot of people waiting to jump”. A nurse has revealed Maria was still alive when she was found, but sadly passed away soon after.

The workers say they “can’t remember” if Maria’s safety rope was checked. “In 99 per cent of cases… and I assist with the operation. I participate in the check, I call the person, I check the helmet. But in her case, I don’t remember. I don’t remember,” 42-year-old Maicon Fernandes Cintra told police, as per O Globo.

At the time of writing this, the investigation is still ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas/Instagram and Twitter