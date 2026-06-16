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Brazilian bungee instructor stunts videos resurface

Videos resurface of Brazilian bungee instructor’s dangerous stunts before fatal jump arrest

The video captions have a different meaning now

Suchismita Ghosh | News
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Resurfaced videos showing a Brazilian bungee instructor jumping off a bridge with a young child have gone viral after he was charged over the death of a woman who plunged 130 feet without a safety cord attached.

Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, is one of three instructors charged with homicide following the death of 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas near São Paulo on Saturday. She was launched from the so-called “Skeleton Bridge” before the bungee cord had been attached.

As news of the tragedy spread, people began combing through Egoroff’s Instagram account. There he had posted loads of videos showing bungee jumps and other high-risk stunts over the years.

One clip from 2023 that has since gone viral shows Egoroff holding a bungee cord with one hand while a young child clings to his neck. He then runs off the edge of the bridge with the child as part of a tandem jump.

The video received significant backlash, with many people questioning how safe the stunt actually was.

One person wrote, “Let’s put an end to these bizarre practices. Hold them all accountable.”

Another called it “total irresponsibility.”

In a more recent video shared in April, Egoroff filmed another woman preparing to jump from the same bridge. He captioned the post, “Only those who take risks live.”

Following the fatal incident, the post is now being viewed in a very different light. Loads of people are pointing to the unsettling timing of the message.

Brazilian authorities believe Egoroff and fellow instructors Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, were involved in preparing the jump.

According to O Globo, two of the instructors told police they experienced a “blackout.” They could not remember attaching the rope before Maria was sent from the platform. Their lawyer reportedly said the three men were experienced instructors and had never previously been involved in a fatal incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Suchismita Ghosh | News
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