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Bungee jumper says it was an ‘unusual day’ with ‘long delays’ when woman tragically died

He jumped off the same bridge hours before her

Ellissa Bain | News
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A man who bungee jumped off the same bridge in São Paulo, Brazil, hours before a 21-year-old woman died on Saturday has spoken out about what an “unusual day” it was.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fell to her death on the Ponte do Esqueleto bridge in Limeira after staff allegedly forgot to attach her safety cord. Horrifying videos show the moment she was thrown off the edge in a “Superman” pose with no rope attached to her harness.

Six people have been arrested in connection with her death, a representative for the São Paulo government confirmed to PEOPLE. The three men who were at the scene, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, have been charged with homicide, NBC News reports.

Credit: Twitter

A man called Emanuel Silva, who bungee jumped there on the same day, has spoken out about his experience. He told Diego Schueng there were huge delays due to the weather, which meant there were a lot of people waiting to jump. Silva was the second to jump out of 93 people that day and said he initially felt safe, but his opinion has changed following the accident.

“As a participant, in my perception, I had a good experience. I felt safe and secure from the very beginning—from the group communications, the individual communications, and from the moment I arrived to make the jump. I noticed that the equipment, based on my very basic knowledge and the adventure experiences I’ve had, seemed safe and reliable,” he said.

“I felt there was a good level of safety in what they were offering. Anyway, I made my jump; I was the second person to jump out of a group of 93 people, if I’m not mistaken. I have to admit that it was a good experience. I felt safe and secure regarding what they were offering. However, after this tragedy happened, you start to see things differently.”

Credit: Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas/Instagram

He continued: “Looking back, it was a very unusual day. It was raining, there were delays, and there were a lot of people waiting to jump. Because of that, I believe that, in some way, my perception as a participant changed, and the experience fell short of what I would expect.”

Silva said this is completely “unacceptable” and can’t be “justified”. He called the staff members out for an alleged “lack of professionalism” and alleged that the tragedy was “a failure in every respect”. The bungee jumper concluded: “So the positive experience I had before has been overshadowed and essentially fallen apart.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas/Instagram and Twitter

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Ellissa Bain | News
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