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Love Island boy accused of having a girlfriend while he’s in the villa and there’s ‘evidence’

Oh dear!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After one Casa Amor boy was axed from the Love Island villa, rumours have now emerged that another one actually has a girlfriend at home while he’s in the villa.

People are accusing Jordon Wilson, who’s got his eye on Jasmine, of having a partner, and there’s alleged “evidence” he was with her right before he went into the villa.

It all started on Monday, when TikToker Ellie Dean claimed photos of him and a girl are still up on her private Instagram. She alleged that there are pics of the two of them from November and February, and one of them is a Halloween photo where it looks like they’re wearing matching costumes.

@elliiedean

The jewellery match😅 A source has told me that love island Jordon Wilson had a girlfriend before he went in the villa #greenscreen #LoveIsland #loveislanduk #popculture

♬ original sound – Ellie Dean Goss✨

The latest photo Jordon posted on Instagram, where he’s sitting on a bench in a pub garden, also supposedly matches up to a story she shared on 14th June, just over two weeks ago. She shared a picture of some food on a wooden bench, and it looks like him in the background, as the guy has the same clothes, watch and ring.

The TikToker claims a source told her they were allegedly still together “last week” and they were “shocked” when he was announced as one of the people going into Casa Amor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jordon Wilson (@jordwx)

The Tab reached out to ITV, and they declined to comment. However, the Love Island application form states that all applicants must be “vibrant singles” and they have previously stated that all Islanders are single when cast.

Remember this is just TikTok rumours, and TikTok will run with anything. Jordan and this girl could just be close friends, or maybe they did date in the past but broke up earlier this year, way before he went on the show.

The last time I checked, going for lunch with an ex before you go into the Love Island villa isn’t a crime. In fact, I think that’s actually a really lovely thing to do. Warning your ex that you’re going on the UK’s biggest dating show rather than letting them find out by seeing you on screen is so mature.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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