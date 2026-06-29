We seriously need to talk about the men on Love Island 2026 because it’s getting uncomfortable

2 hours ago

Every year, Love Island gives us a villain. But this year, instead of one or two bad apples, there’s been a pattern of behaviour from several of the boys that’s left viewers feeling uncomfortable rather than entertained. And we need to talk about it.

We’re not just watching messy dating anymore. We’re watching women repeatedly being dismissed, spoken over, manipulated and then made to feel like they’re the problem. And it’s becoming really difficult to ignore.

Take the fallout from the “It’s Not That Deep” challenge. Rather than listening to why the girls felt uncomfortable about some of the boys’ answers, the conversation quickly became about picking apart Jasmine’s reaction instead.

She said Simba’s red flag ‘wasn’t that bad’, but that’s not actually what she meant

Jasmine wasn’t saying his comment was completely fine. She was comparing it to some of the other admissions they’d already heard, including Lorenzo admitting he couldn’t remember the names of women he’d slept with and Aidan admitting he’d messaged other women whilst in a relationship.

Context matters. The same thing happened with Ope’s answer. People reduced it to him saying he had a “wandering eye”. But he also admitted he loses his head and wouldn’t be able to say no to a kiss. That’s a very different thing to say, and it’s understandable why the girls reacted more strongly.

But instead of acknowledging that context, some of the boys seemed more interested in proving the girls wrong than understanding why they felt the way they did.

Then there was Aidan’s conversation with Jasmine

After the challenge, he told her he found her reaction “off putting” and even said, “If that was me, I wouldn’t want to be with somebody like that.”

But here’s what really got me. Aidan and Jasmine were never romantically involved. They were never coupled up. They never explored a connection. And there was never any suggestion that they would. So why was whether he would choose her even relevant?

It almost felt like the message was that women should care whether random men approve of them. That Jasmine should somehow change her personality to become more desirable in Aidan’s eyes, despite never wanting his attention in the first place.

Women don’t exist to impress every man in the room. Of course, everyone is entitled to their preferences. But there’s a huge difference between saying, “You’re not my type,” and making someone feel like the way they express perfectly valid emotions makes them less worthy.

And that’s something we’ve seen a lot this season. The women express frustration, and somehow the conversation becomes about how they reacted instead of why they reacted.

Samraj’s behaviour towards Priya is another example that deserves more attention

Whilst getting to know Mica, he admitted he was willing to “fake it” with Priya. At the very same time, he was kissing Priya, getting close to her in bed and never telling her what he was saying behind her back.

That’s not simply “exploring connections”. If the audience knows one thing and the person you’re coupled up with knows something completely different, that’s a problem.

Then there’s Tommy

From the moment he walked into the villa, chaos seemed to follow him. The girls had made one thing pretty clear from the start: If you’re getting to know different people, that’s absolutely fine. Just don’t go around kissing multiple girls in one day.

Tommy did exactly that. He kissed Ellie, tried to kiss Priya and later had the uncomfortable terrace kiss with Namibia. He also later kissed Halle. On top of that, he wasn’t completely honest about what had happened. He later apologised for the lying but not for kissing multiple girls in the first place.

Again, no one is saying Islanders can’t explore different connections. That’s literally what Love Island is for. But there are still ways to do it respectfully. Respect doesn’t suddenly stop mattering because you’re in the Love Island villa.

Even when it came to Ope, the conversation felt frustrating

Of course it’s okay to struggle emotionally. But struggling emotionally isn’t the same as refusing to regulate your emotions. A lot of what happened wasn’t just because Ope was having a hard time, but because of how he responded to that hard time.

Instead of helping each other take accountability, it often felt like the boys were more interested in proving each other right. And that’s probably what’s made this season feel so uncomfortable.

Because underneath all the flirting, bombshells and recouplings, there’s been a pattern of women having to explain, defend and justify their feelings, whilst some of the men seem determined to misunderstand them.

Love Island has always been messy. That’s why we watch it. But there’s a difference between messy romance and repeatedly making women feel like their feelings only matter once a man agrees with them.

That’s not entertaining. It’s exhausting!

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