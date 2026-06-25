As Tommy continues to ‘move mad’, dumped Love Island 2026 cast reveal what he’s *really* like

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Tommy Murphy has caused more drama than almost anyone else on Love Island 2026, but according to two dumped Islanders, there is actually a very different side to him that viewers don’t always see.

Ever since entering the villa, Tommy has been at the centre of loads of drama. From getting to know multiple girls at once to kissing more than one girl in a day, he’s built a reputation for making chaotic decisions and leaving drama in his wake.

So naturally, people have been wondering what he’s actually like when the cameras aren’t focused on all the mess.

Well, dumped Islanders Namibia and Sam have now shared their honest thoughts, and whilst they both agree Tommy “moves mad”, they also insist he’s actually a nice guy.

Talking to Closer, Namibia said, “I think Tommy does move mad, there’s no denying it at all. Obviously I was getting to know him, and he is actually a nice guy. I think he’s just a guy doing what he wants. Free holiday, moving mad… I think he’s actually a nice guy, I’m not going to say he’s not.”

Sam also agreed that Tommy’s behaviour can be chaotic, but said he doesn’t think it’s coming from a bad place. He explained, “Yeah, I think he’s a nice guy, but he does move mad. I think he’s having fun in there. I don’t think that his person is in there. So he’s just having fun until that person comes in.”

But Sam did admit there was one moment that left him frustrated. “I think there was one incident where he sort of snaked me out by saying he wouldn’t do something, and then went and did it. So I think he’s just in there at the moment having fun.”

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