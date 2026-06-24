Um, dumped Love Islanders reveal who Lorenzo is really more compatible with and it’s not Yasmin

3 hours ago

Dumped Love Island 2026 stars have revealed who they think Lorenzo is actually most compatible with in the villa, and it’s not his current partner Yasmin.

Even though Lorenzo is currently coupled up with Yasmin, dumped Islanders Sam and Namibia think there is another girl he has a much stronger connection with. And loads of people seem to agree.

Speaking on the Love Island: The Debrief vodcast with Toni, Yas and Shakira, they revealed what life in the villa was like and the relationships they witnessed up close.

The conversation turned to Jasmine and Kavan, whose romance has continued to grow in recent weeks. Sam said Jasmine was “really missing” Kavan while they were apart and described them as a “genuine” couple.

But, the big three pointed out that viewers had also seen Jasmine getting close to Lorenzo again after Yasmin and Kavan left for the sleepover villa. When asked about those chats, Namibia revealed it was actually Lorenzo who had been initiating the conversations.

She said, “I don’t know what it is with them two you know. I think they are quite drawn to each other but it’s Lorenzo.”

The hosts then asked the Islanders the big question: Who is actually more suited to Lorenzo, Yasmin or Jasmine?

Without hesitation, Namibia replied, “Jas and Lorenzo.”

To which Toni responded, saying, “Tea.”

So, despite Lorenzo currently being coupled up with Yasmin, it seems some ex-Islanders believe his strongest connection might actually be with Jasmine. And they’re not the only ones.

People have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter. And have called for Lorenzo and Jasmine to give their romance another chance.

One viewer wrote, “Even former islanders are saying Jas and Lorenzo are more compatible.”

Even former islanders are saying jas and lorenzo are more compatible #loveislanduk #loveisland — ⋆⁺₊⋆ Miley ⋆⁺₊⋆ (@LWM3_AWFC) June 22, 2026

Another said: “Lorenzo running to Jasmine for a chat everytime her and Kavan have a minor blip.”

I mean, they do look good together.

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