The Tab
Love Island 2026 stars Lorenzo more compatible

Um, dumped Love Islanders reveal who Lorenzo is really more compatible with and it’s not Yasmin

A lot of people seem to agree

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Dumped Love Island 2026 stars have revealed who they think Lorenzo is actually most compatible with in the villa, and it’s not his current partner Yasmin.

Even though Lorenzo is currently coupled up with Yasmin, dumped Islanders Sam and Namibia think there is another girl he has a much stronger connection with. And loads of people seem to agree.

Speaking on the Love Island: The Debrief vodcast with Toni, Yas and Shakira, they revealed what life in the villa was like and the relationships they witnessed up close.

The conversation turned to Jasmine and Kavan, whose romance has continued to grow in recent weeks. Sam said Jasmine was “really missing” Kavan while they were apart and described them as a “genuine” couple.

But, the big three pointed out that viewers had also seen Jasmine getting close to Lorenzo again after Yasmin and Kavan left for the sleepover villa. When asked about those chats, Namibia revealed it was actually Lorenzo who had been initiating the conversations.

She said, “I don’t know what it is with them two you know. I think they are quite drawn to each other but it’s Lorenzo.”

The hosts then asked the Islanders the big question: Who is actually more suited to Lorenzo, Yasmin or Jasmine?

Without hesitation, Namibia replied, “Jas and Lorenzo.”

To which Toni responded, saying, “Tea.”

Love Island 2026 stars Lorenzo more compatible

via ITV

So, despite Lorenzo currently being coupled up with Yasmin, it seems some ex-Islanders believe his strongest connection might actually be with Jasmine. And they’re not the only ones.

People have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter. And have called for Lorenzo and Jasmine to give their romance another chance.

One viewer wrote, “Even former islanders are saying Jas and Lorenzo are more compatible.”

Another said: “Lorenzo running to Jasmine for a chat everytime her and Kavan have a minor blip.

I mean, they do look good together.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Jasmine influencer career before Love Island 2026

I had no idea how big Jasmine’s influencer career was before even entering the Love Island villa

Ranking Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos they'll cause

One week in, here’s a ranking of Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos we think they’ll cause

Love Island 2026 cast height

The Love Island 2026 cast ranked from shortest to tallest, and the height gap is massive

Latest

Summer lookbook: What Birmingham students are wearing in the sun

Bella Avanzato

Forget the 2:1, it’s time to win the Selly fashion wars

Um, people found photos of Love Island’s Tommy getting married?! So here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

His ‘wife’ looks like Priya

Taylor Parker life death row now

Inside Taylor Parker’s day-to-day life on death row as she spends 22 hours locked up in jail

Suchismita Ghosh

Although her life is extremely restricted, but she does have access to some activities

qs rankings employability russell group universities

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis in QS employability rankings 2027 – Imperial and Oxbridge lead

Zoe Lavender

Durham scores 94.7 for employer reputation – but just 52.7 for graduate employment outcomes, a 42 point gap between how employers rate it and how its graduates actually fare

Bonnie Blue golden baby shower

From start to finish: The entire hideous timeline of Bonnie Blue’s baby shower event

Hayley Soen

In total, it was going on for over a day

Bonnie

Bonnie Blue has unveiled her next ‘milk me’ stunt, and yes it’s horrifyingly baby-themed

Kieran Galpin

She crossed the line months ago, but this is too much

13-year-old falls 50 feet down Disneyland log flume ride after climbing out the boat

Ellissa Bain

It’s raised serious concerns about the safety of the ride

Love Island 2026 stars Lorenzo more compatible

Um, dumped Love Islanders reveal who Lorenzo is really more compatible with and it’s not Yasmin

Suchismita Ghosh

A lot of people seem to agree

The Love Island 2026 girls who have footballer exes

All of the footballer exes the Love Island 2026 girlies have had, revealed

Hayley Soen

They thought they could get away with not saying names on the show, huh?

Ariana Grande accidentally posts very x-rated photo of herself and her response is iconic

Ellissa Bain

She hasn’t even deleted it

Gaspi

‘It was an attack’: Dad of YouTuber who died with Oliver Tree makes wild claims about crash

Kieran Galpin

‘He died in a very unjust way’

Samraj and Priya on Love Island 2026

We’re not taking what Samraj has done to Priya on Love Island seriously – it needs calling out

Hayley Soen

It’s so similar to Harrison with Lauren and Toni last year

Update: Mackenzie Shirilla just had another appeal denied – here’s the brutal reason why

Hayley Soen

I bet she’s fuming

Instagrams England World Cup 2026 squad

A nosy look at the incredibly vibey Instagrams of England’s World Cup 2026 squad

Suchismita Ghosh

Jude Bellingham has the most followers

England's World Cup 2026 WAGs jobs

From ICU nurses to lawyers: The super impressive jobs of England’s World Cup 2026 WAGs

Suchismita Ghosh

They are very successful in their careers

Harlan

I love Harlan Coben, but the glaring plot hole in Netflix’s I Will Find You is doing my head in

Kieran Galpin

Am I missing something?

Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

I Will Find You creator reveals huge change in David and Rachel’s ending and why it’s not in book

Suchismita Ghosh

He also hints at what happened to them after

Explained: Why Thomas Partey is allowed to play for Ghana against England, amid r*pe charges

Hayley Soen

He wasn’t allowed to play in Ghana’s first World Cup match

Guys, Zoella has been found! Zoe Sugg finally spotted online six months after she disappeared

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Body of 20-year-old man found in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Martha Munro

Police were called to the scene the morning of Friday 19th June