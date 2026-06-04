The Love Island 2026 cast ranked from shortest to tallest, and the height gap is massive

4 hours ago

As always, height has become a bit of a talking point on Love Island 2026. Whether it’s Islanders talking about their type on paper or viewers comparing couples during recouplings, people always seem curious about who’s the tallest and who’s the shortest in the villa.

And when Lola said she was almost a foot shorter than Sean, or Fitzy, if we’re feeling fancy, I needed to know how tall they actually are.

Well, we have the answer, and there’s a pretty big gap between the shortest and tallest Islanders. So, here are all the Love Island 2026 contestants ranked from shortest to tallest.

Yasmin Hadlow – 5ft1

Yasmin is the shortest Islander in the villa this year, standing at 5ft1. That means there’s well over a foot between her and the tallest contestants.

Angelista Gunda – 5ft2

Angelista is just an inch taller than Yasmin at 5ft2.

Lola Deal – 5ft2

Lola is also 5ft2, making her the joint second-shortest Islander in the villa.

Ellie Chadwick – 5ft3

Next up is Ellie, who stands at 5ft3. She’s still one of the shorter Islanders this season.

Jasmine Müller – 5ft6

Fashion business owner Jasmine comes in at 5ft6, placing her pretty much in the middle of the female line-up.

Robyn Langton – 5ft7

Robyn is slightly taller at 5ft7 and is one of the taller girls in the villa this year.

Mica Harris – 5ft9

At 5ft9, Mica is the tallest girl in the Love Island 2026 cast. She’s actually only three inches shorter than the shortest boys.

Aidan Murphy – 6ft

The first of the boys is Aidan, who stands at exactly 6ft. He’s technically the shortest boy in the villa, which feels a bit silly to say about someone who’s six feet tall.

Lorenzo Alessi – 6ft

Lorenzo is also 6ft tall, putting him among the shorter boys this year, even though he’s still taller than most of the villa.

Samraj Toor – 6ft

Model Samraj is the same height at 6ft, so there are three Islanders sharing this spot.

Sean Fitzgerald – 6ft1

Sean is one of the taller boys in the villa at 6ft1. And yes, he really is almost a foot taller than Lola.

Ope Sowande – 6ft1

Ope matches Sean’s height, also standing at 6ft1.

George Knight – 6ft2

Bombshell George is one of the tallest Islanders this season. At 6ft2, he definitely stands out when everyone is lined up together.

Sam Workman – 6ft2

Joining George at the top of the rankings is Sam Workman, who is also 6ft2. The pair are the tallest Islanders in the Love Island 2026 villa.