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Influencer dies on her honeymoon after horrific crash with Olympian ‘splits bike in two’

He has shared a statement

Ellissa Bain | News
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An influencer has tragically died on her honeymoon after a head-on collision with an Olympian while she was cycling in the Dolomites.

German travel content creator Laura Viktoria Härtig was on her honeymoon with her husband in Northern Italy just days after getting married when she collided with former Olympic skier Peter Runggaldier on 23rd June, who was on a motorbike, il Dolomiti reports. He represented Italy at the 1994 Winter Olympics and again in Japan in 1998.

The 30-year-old was cycling on a road near Sella Pass, a high mountain pass in the Italian Dolomites connecting Val Gardena and Val di Fassa, when the incident happened. She was travelling downhill, while the Olympian was coming towards her in the opposite direction.

@alltimelarry

10/10 would recommend coming here again in November!

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Her bicycle reportedly “split in two,” and she suffered critical injuries. She was resuscitated at the scene by paramedics and airlifted to a local hospital, San Maurizio Hospital in Bolzano. On 9th July, Laura was transferred to a clinic near her home in Germany, where she sadly died four days later, on 13th July.

Local police wrote on Facebook at the time: “Road accident. This morning the force attended a road accident at Passo Sella, kilometer 32+400. A motorcycle and a bicycle were involved. Traffic was stuck for about an hour. Intervened in support of the Canazei VVF, the White Cross of Canazei, Trentino emergency and the helicopter services.”

The Olympian also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento in a critical condition. He has shared a statement on Instagram and paid tribute to the family. 

@alltimelarry

Ciao 👋🏼 Dolomites!

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“Dear friends, in regard to the serious road accident in which I was involved, I ask you to respect my moment of pain and my need for confidentiality,” he wrote. “My thoughts go out to all the people involved and their families. I trust in your sensitivity and please understand that at this time I will not give any interviews or statements.”

Laura’s loved ones shared a touching tribute on her Instagram, writing: “Laura went to her beloved mountains at sunset. Mountains where the sun always shines, the finest powder snow lies, the best routes await, and there’s a cabin with all her favourite snacks. That’s where she is now, waiting for us.”

“Thank you for your concern, your support, and your kind words. It’s truly remarkable that Laura has been able to share her passion with so many people through this channel and beyond. Until we meet again on the next summit, Laura.”

At the time of writing this, the investigation is still ongoing.

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Featured image credit: @alltimelaura/TikTok

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Ellissa Bain | News
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