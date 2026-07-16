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Love Island’s Sean wrote this cringe song to ask Lola to be his GF, and now my ears are bleeding

He sang it on a podcast, and the lyrics really are… unique

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Sean ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald did nothing to hide his goofball tendencies in the villa, but writing a song to ask Lola Deal to be his girlfriend is something else entirely.  We should probably count ourselves lucky we didn’t get to see it, tbh.

Lola and Fitzy left the Love Island villa earlier this week ahead of what could have been a brutal dumping. Lorenzo and Julia were tasked with choosing who to dump, but Lola and her boyf ultimately volunteered after talking about it for days.

Credit: ITV

Credit: ITV

“We probably talked about it I’d say every day. Like for I’d say for a week and a half probably before it happened, we were talking about it most days saying ‘Oh will we just go today?’” Fitzy said this week on The Sun’s podcast.

“But it was just kind of getting like we were getting nothing out of it. And I know originally I said the only thing we get from being there is 24 hours together every day. Even with the tests or whatever I was sick of the tests. I was like ‘alright we’ve had enough tests we can leave?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, he actually sang the song he wrote for Lola. It’s so bad that I can’t tell if it’s adorable or an ick.

Here’s Fitzy’s Love Island song about ‘perfect’ Lola

Sitting down on The Sun’s Showbiz Fix, Sean was proper eager to sing his little heart out. He did just that, and though I don’t think we’ll be seeing him at the Grammys anytime soon, Lola seemed pretty chuffed.

In the comments, people instantly realised that it was the same tune as The Rubberbandits’ I’ve a Horse Outside. Lawsuit pending.

@fliccross

A piece of Love Island history that never made screens. Honoured!! #loveisland #loveislanduk @The Sun @Fitzy

♬ original sound – Flic Cross – TV

Here are the full lyrics:

I’m in the Love Island villa
I’m looking wife
I see this girl named Lola Deal
She’s really just my type

She’s like no other girl I’ve ever seen before
Her eyes, her smile, her style, her bum, she’s really got it all

The optics aren’t great is her favourite phrase
When we’re lying face to face, she leaves me in a daze
She’s smart, kind and caring, she always loves to clean
My favourite thing about her is when she goes he he he

And I say Lola Deal is perfect, she’s the one for me
Lola Deal is the other half of me
And Lola Deal I love her, she’s everything I’ll need
If you wanna get with her, you’ll have to go through me

Alright mate, chill out, you met her six weeks ago.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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