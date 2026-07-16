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Love Island’s Sean details beefy unseen moment producers stepped in between him and Lola

‘We probably talked about it I’d say every day’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Lola Deal and Sean ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald have been a mainstay of Love Island season 13, coupling up on day one and mostly going through the season unhindered. Mostly.

At the end of Sunday night’s episode, Lorenzo and Julia were forced to pick between the three couples that had received the fewest votes from viewers. Lola and Fitzy beat them to the punch, willingly sacrificing themselves and leaving the Love Island villa.

Sitting down with The Sun’s Showbiz Fix, the new couple said that moment was a long time coming.

Sean explained: “We probably talked about it I’d say every day. Like for I’d say for a week and a half probably before it happened, we were talking about it most days saying ‘Oh will we just go today?’

Credit: ITV

Credit: ITV

“But it was just kind of getting like we were getting nothing out of it. And I know originally I said the only thing we get from being there is 24 hours together every day. Even with the tests or whatever I was sick of the tests. I was like ‘alright we’ve had enough tests we can leave?’”

Though these alleged convos never made their way to our screens, producers obviously took note of the direction things were moving in. They urged the couple to stay and see the experience through to the end.

“Obviously they’d be kind of like ‘Oh no you know, you stay and all this kind of stuff,” Fitzy said, with Lola admitting, “I think we’d sort of made our minds up a little bit.”

The drama obvs added to the reason Fitzy and Lola left Love Island

Later in the interview, the couple seemed content with their decision to leave. They were happy in the relationship they had found, and there was just so much drama in the villa.

Lola explained: “It’s difficult when obviously you can’t fit all of that [what’s been filmed] in there. And the stuff that being shown isn’t necessarily like contextually what had happened. So I think in that sense it’s like I don’t want ever to anyone to get hate. I’ve been getting so much hate.

Credit: ITV

Credit: ITV

“I do not want her to get hate at all. That’s s***. And I think it’s so unjust for anybody. I’m not just saying this about me. I just think it’s there was a lot of things where it maybe looked like I was sort of instigating stuff that I tried so many times to sort of squash it.”

Addressing the claims that she essentially bullied Julia, Lola continued: “Obviously I think a lot of context is missing. However I think you ask anybody in there, like whoever comes out they would be able to say that’s not the case.

“For example, when we left Lorenzo was hugging me for like the longest time. He was so upset that we were leaving. If I was a bullying especially to him like if I was bullying his like partner in there would he be doing all that? No. If that was the case, do we think that I would be getting so much love in there and like everyone absolutely crying? They didn’t want us to go.”

We are now just 10 days away from the finale.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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