The four qualities Love Island’s Lorenzo wants in a partner, and Julia ticks all his boxes

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Lorenzo is by far the most popular guy on Love Island this year with his hilarious one-liners and quirky nonchalance, and he’s really hitting it off with Julia in Casa Amor, but does she tick all his boxes? Well, yes. Lorenzo listed the four non-negotiables he has for a partner before heading into the villa, and she nails all of them.

The Italian fashion brand owner told ITV he wants a girl who had a different upbringing to his own, a posh girl, someone who has good manners and a girl with skinny arms. That last one’s a bit rogue, but okay. “I love a skinny arm. I don’t know what it is, I just, I’ve always been attracted to a nice slender arm,” he said. “It’s just something that the mind goes to, don’t ask me why.”

Julia has definitely had a different upbringing to him, growing up in Poland, and she seems like a certified posh girl with all the lavish holidays she goes on. A quick look at her Instagram shows she’s always jetting off to new places, including the Maldives and Thailand, and she just has that posh girl aura about her. In the best way. She has good manners too, and great arms. All his boxes are checked.

Speaking about why he wanted to go on the show, Lorenzo told Bristol Live: “I always want to say yes to things and the opportunity came my way and I thought what a crazy summer it would be so I took the bull by the horns and here I am. I’ve never experienced love. So I thought, ‘What a crazy place to see if love could blossom’. I wanted to go in and have a crazy adventure and see where it can lead to.”

Has he just found his match? We’ll have to wait and see. I definitely ship these two way more than him and Yasmin.

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Featured image credit: ITV