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Every single time Love Island was forced to remove an Islander, and the scandalous reasons why

Honestly where do they find these people?!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Over the years, many Islanders have quit Love Island – but it’s a step further when producers had to get involved and actually removed a cast member from the villa.

This has happened a few times now, and two times in the most recent series alone. Here’s every time an Islander has been removed from Love Island, and what happened to cause that outcome.

Malia, series two

Love Island

via ITV

Malia holds the record for the shortest appearance on Love Island in history, as she was removed from the series two villa on the same day she entered. She was on the show for around 20 minutes.

She came in, said she fancied Scott (who was coupled up with Kady) and then accused Kady of spilling a drink down her. They had a massive scrap, and Malia was removed. Ouch.

Sherif, series five

via ITV

Sherif was booted out the villa following an altercation with the now queen of Love Island, Molly-Mae. At the time, a Love Island spokesperson said: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Then, more about what had happened emerged. Sherif revealed he and Molly-Mae had a “karate play fight” before getting ready for bed, and said his leg touched her groin.

Sherif recalled getting woken up in the early hours of the morning, before being taken away by producers who “grilled” him about what had happened. They told him he had violated the code of conduct. He allegedly referred to the “kick” as a “c*nt punch”.

George, series 13

Love Island

via ITV

George left the 2026 show just days after walking in as a bombshell. It was first reported he had left for “private reasons” as a member of his family had become ill. While this was true, there was more to it. George was actually told to leave by producers, after he used an offensive slur in the villa.

Gabriel, series 13

Love Island

via ITV

Just as we were preparing for Love Island 2026 Casa Amor, news of one of the boys heading in being removed emerged. We saw Gabriel very briefly, and then he was gone. At first, it was reported that ITV had been made aware of a “situation in his past” and as soon as this had come to light, told him to leave the villa.

It was then confirmed Gabriel was tied up in a stabbing case when he was younger. Gabriel had attended a party, where two victims had an altercation with him, before a different man stabbed them. At the time, Gabriel was 17. He was not charged with any offence, and the judgement found no wrongdoing against him.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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