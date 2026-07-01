Relationship expert predicts who will do what at Casa Amor recoupling, and the mess it will cause

2 hours ago

We’re about to get a monumental Casa Amor recoupling, I can feel it in my bones. Since Love Island 2026 kicked off the twist, the couples have been simultaneously falling apart. The girls have just found out their boys are going feral, so it will be a shock if anyone survives.

Gemma Nice, a certified sex and relationship coach, has exclusively teamed up with The Tab and Kitty Bingo to share her expert predictions on how the villa will shake up at the recoupling. Who will stick, and who will twist?

Kavan and Jasmine

Prediction: Kavan will twist, Jasmine will stick (but could twist out of survival mode)

One of the biggest heartbreaks could be Kavan and Jasmine, as Jasmine has just seen how easy it was to turn his head. “This connection was already shaky before Casa even started,” Gemma said. “Kavan’s insecurities and the ongoing friction with Jasmine left him emotionally drained.”

She added: “The second Charleen walked in, she offered him an easy, light-hearted, flirting, and a fun distraction without any of the heavy baggage. He has essentially checked out of his relationship with Jasmine to protect his own ego and chase that spark he is feeling.

“Jasmine, on the other hand, does have genuine feelings for Kavan. She might try to stay loyal to prove her commitment, but if she senses his head has completely turned, she might make a last-minute strategic choice to bring someone back purely out of self-preservation.”

Simba and Angelista

Prediction: Simba will twist, Angelista will stick

Simba has gone feral at Casa, and I predict nothing but a broken heart for our girl Angelista. Gemma has called out his wild behaviour while his partner has been away.

She said: “Simba showed a massive lack of emotional maturity by showering Angelista with intense reassurance right before the villas split, only to say he was open almost immediately.

“He is someone who acts purely on what is right in front of him to feed his current desires. He will almost certainly twist because he lacks the maturity to sit in his own discomfort and wait out a test. Angelista is going to stay loyal because she trusted his words, and sadly, she is likely heading for a massive heartbreak at the fire pit when she realises his actions didn’t match his promises. This will be an interesting one to watch.”

Fitzy and Lola

Prediction: Both stick

Fitzy went a bit off on one during the challenge, but it doesn’t seem Gemma thinks that’s enough to break what they have. “As the villa’s only truly exclusive couple, Fitzy and Lola have built a secure foundation,” she said.

“Even though Fitzy has shown a bit of curiosity about the Casa girls, likely missing the initial excitement of the chase, his fear of losing what he has with Lola (and how the public perceives him) will keep him grounded. Lola held back during the villa challenges because she respects their boundaries. They will both stick, but the real test will be how they handle the fallout of what went down during the Casa Amor games once they are reunited.”

Lorenzo and Yasmin

Prediction: Both twist

Lorenzo and Yasmin could well and truly be over here. The picture of him kissing Julia said it all, and so did Yasmin’s reaction.

Gemma said: “Lorenzo is a classic runner; he loves the thrill of the chase but gets spooked the second a dynamic requires real vulnerability or comes with drama. His connection with Yasmin felt heavy and exhausting, which is why he completely lit up when Julia played it cool with him.

“Julia challenged his ego which he liked, and he’s loving the chase again. Yasmin is a smart woman. She knows Lorenzo is nonchalant and unpredictable. She won’t sit there and let herself be embarrassed, so she will absolutely explore a connection with someone like Tommy to ensure she walks back into that main villa with her head held high.”

Finley and Ellie

Prediction: Both stick

Despite Finley making hearts race in Casa, it won’t break them up. Gemma predicted: “Ellie and Finley have quietly become one of the strongest, most stable connections in the villa, even if they don’t always get the most airtime. From a relationship perspective, distance has a funny way of bringing clarity. Being separated in Casa Amor has actually forced Ellie to confront her true feelings, leading to some real, raw vulnerability where she admitted to the girls that she’s missing him and really values what they have. She has a lot of self-respect and doesn’t play games, so she will absolutely stay loyal.

“Finley has a lot going for him, and even though bombshells like Olivia have tried to push boundaries with him, his focus seems firmly on what he left behind in the main villa. While they are a relatively fresh couple compared to others, they have a mutual, easy-going respect. Finley knows he has a very good thing with Ellie and that they are a public favourite. Neither of them needs the short-term thrill of a Casa chase because they are focused on building a secure foundation with each other. They will both stick, and reuniting will likely solidify them as true frontrunners.”

Samraj and Mica

Prediction: Samraj will twist, Mica will stick

Oh no! More heartbreak! “Even though Samraj and Mica are technically coupled up, Samraj’s head has completely turned for Martha in Casa Amor,” Gemma said. “He and Martha have a very natural, easy-going chemistry that he just wasn’t getting with Mica.

“When someone finds a connection that feels that effortless, they rarely stick out of loyalty. He will absolutely bring Martha back to the main villa. Mica, on the other hand, was left back in the main villa after things with Simba fizzled out. If she sticks, she is going to face a very awkward situation at the fire pit. Her only real option to stay in the game is a last-minute strategic twist if she senses Samraj has moved on, but emotionally, her foundation here has already crumbled.”

What will Aidan and Priya do?

Prediction: Both twist (Aidan out of “desperation”)

Aidan and Priya are in a friendship couple, so we shouldn’t really be expecting them to stick around. But Gemma went as far to say that Aidan will twist out of pure “desperation”. Feels.

“Aidan and Priya are in a friendship couple, so they’ve both gone into Casa Amor with every reason to explore new connections,” she noted. “Aidan’s constant begging for kisses and competing with his younger brother Kavan screams deep-rooted insecurity. Because his ego took a massive hit when Martha rejected his advances, he is desperately seeking external validation from the new girls to prove he’s still a prize catch in the villa.

“He will twist with whoever gives his ego the biggest boost. Martha has already shown she isn’t feeling it with Aidan and had way more natural chemistry with Samraj.

“Priya, on the other hand, hasn’t seemed to enjoy her Casa Amor experience as much as she’d hoped. She went in genuinely wanting to find her person, but she hasn’t built a strong enough connection with any of the new boys. Jasmine has encouraged her to bring back Jordon, despite also getting to know Carlos, but I don’t think she’s completely sold on either of them. That said, she owes Aidan no loyalty, and with nothing to lose by taking a chance, I think she’ll twist and bring someone back rather than risk returning to the villa empty-handed.”

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