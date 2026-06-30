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Charleen on Love Island 2026

Inside the huge £14k surgery transformation Charleen had before Love Island 2026

She’s had pretty major cosmetic work

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Charleen Murphy spent a huge amount on cosmetic work and surgery before entering Love Island 2026. The influencer is one of the new Casa Amor girlies, and has definitely been causing a stir on the show.

Before her time on Love Island, Charleen already had a very successful career in the industry, and was a hugely successful influencer. Part of her online brand is sharing a lot of her day-to-day life, including what work she’s had done.

So here’s all the cosmetic work and surgery Charleen said she had done before Love Island 2026, and then a breakdown of all the costs.

Charleen had a few surgery tweakments ahead of the Love Island villa

@charleenmurphyy

this is the work I get done to my face (I get lips done also💋)

♬ Walking Around – Instrumental Version – Eldar Kedem

Charleen has been really honest about the work she had done before Love Island, and being an influencer, made videos about visiting clinics.

She has spoken about getting her lips done before, having Botox, and fillers in her chin and jawline. She opted for masseter Botox to prevent jaw clenching, alongside Botox treatments for her eyes and forehead. In one video, Charleen explained she’s been getting Botox for years. She gets it in her forehead, her frown lines, smile lines and nose.

“The first thing I ever got done was lip filler,” Charleen explained in a further video. She admitted at one point she had it all removed, after feeling as though her lips started to look “like balloons”. She’s since started from scratch, with much smaller amounts of filler.

She added: “I got fat dissolver. I got it in my chin and jawline area. I got that done three times, it did make a difference.” She has also had HIFU skin firming laser procedures on her chin and jawline.

Charleen has also had some pretty major surgeries

@charleenmurphyy

I love watching these kind of videos & I think its important to be transparent 🎀

♬ original sound – Charleen Murphy

Before Love Island, Charleen said she has had some pretty big surgery procedures. She underwent a rhinoplasty and had a breast enhancement.

“I had a nose job two years ago,” she said. “I had a bump on the side of my nose that I was always so self-conscious of – I hated my side profile and that’s all I wanted done to it, really.”

Charleen went onto explain she “didn’t want much done, just the bump gone.” She also documented her breast augmentation across her platforms.

She also had extensions done, and skin boosters

Charleen’s hair isn’t all hers, and ahead of the villa visited One Oak Hair to get extensions put in. Charleen also gets skin boosters, at the same place she gets her Botox done.

In total, she spent an estimated £13,900

This work doesn’t come cheap, and Charleen has spent a lot! Where Charleen visits doesn’t publish its costs publicly, but through average costs we can work out her spend.

Lip filler depends on how much is injected, but it can cost around £300. In the UK, the average cost of masseter Botox is also around £300. Given Charleen had Botox in a range of different areas in her face, usually clinics will do a package for this – with some charging around £250 for three or four areas.

The fat dissolving injections she got can typically cost around £250 per session, but most people need around 2-5 sessions to see a difference. So, assuming Charleen got the average amount of sessions here, that alone may have cost her around £750.

A “good” standard boob job procedure in UK generally sits between £5k and £7k, and a rhinoplasty anywhere between £6k and £12k. Charleen described her nose job as being very minimal, so would probably be towards the lower point there, so for these it could have been roughly another £12k.

Finally, her hair and skin boosters. Compared to everything else, these are really minimal costs – probably just a couple of hundred pounds. The HIFU skin firming laser procedure can also dramatically differ in price.

Altogether, the work Charleen had done is estimated to have cost a stonking £14k.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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