The Tab
Love Island 2026 Jordan famous YouTuber sister

Gals! Love Island 2026’s Jordon has a famous YouTuber sister with over 11 million subscribers

His family also has a channel with almost six million subscribers

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Casa Amor bombshell Jordon Wilson has only just started getting to know the Love Island 2026 girls, but people have already realised he has a very famous YouTuber sister with a massive following.

It turns out his younger sister is none other than YouTube star Tiana Wilson, who has built one of the UK’s biggest channels. She has more than 11 million subscribers and over five billion views across her videos.

Tiana first became famous as a child after launching her YouTube channel in 2015. She posted toy unboxing and review videos. As she got older, her content changed too. She now mostly makes Roblox gaming videos, pranks and fun challenge videos.

Some of her videos have racked up more than 100 million views, and she reportedly became the youngest girl ever to reach 10 million YouTube subscribers. She also has a huge following on TikTok and Instagram, so she’s basically been an internet star for years.

Her family also has a YouTube channel with almost six million subscribers

Jordon has actually appeared in loads of Tiana’s videos over the years, so fans of her channel might already recognise him. Their parents, Nigel and Cherina, also regularly feature in the family’s content.

As well as Tiana’s own channel, the family also run a YouTube channel called The Wilsons. That channel has 5.78 million subscribers and follows their everyday lives.

When Jordon was announced as a Casa Amor bombshell, Tiana couldn’t hide her excitement. She shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Big bro got a text.” She also posted a video of their mum celebrating after seeing Jordon appear in the Love Island trailer.

Jordon has also built up a following of his own. He has more than 260k followers on TikTok and over 92k on Instagram.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Men behaviour Love Island 2026

We seriously need to talk about the men on Love Island 2026 because it’s getting uncomfortable

Love Island 2026 Tommy really like

As Tommy continues to ‘move mad’, dumped Love Island 2026 cast reveal what he’s *really* like

A brutal ranking of the Love Island 2026 cast members from least to biggest game player

Latest

KATSEYE just revealed the reason for Manon’s hiatus, and it’s not what people were thinking

Isabella Zbucki

Apparently there’s no feud in the group

Arthur Fery viral Wimbledon clash opponent

English tennis star hits back after opponent accused him of ‘dishonesty’ in viral Wimbledon clash

Suchismita Ghosh

He also explained what actually happened

Bonnie Blue

Get to know the men who peed on Bonnie Blue at her golden baby shower, and their graphic content

Kieran Galpin

And each more jarring than the last

Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island girl has the deadest chat and I’m howling

Ellissa Bain

The tables have turned

Durham alumnus behind Wallace and Gromit knighted in King’s Birthday Honours

Charlotte Morgan

Sir David is one of 24 Durham alumni, honorary graduates and friends recognised

Every single time Love Island was forced to remove an Islander, and the scandalous reasons why

Hayley Soen

Honestly where do they find these people?!

Relationship expert predicts who will do what at Casa Amor recoupling, and the mess it will cause

Hayley Soen

The villa is about to be turned upside down

Love Island 2026 Jordan famous YouTuber sister

Gals! Love Island 2026’s Jordon has a famous YouTuber sister with over 11 million subscribers

Suchismita Ghosh

His family also has a channel with almost six million subscribers

‘Match made in hell’: Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown dating jailed celeb who was engaged last month

Kieran Galpin

What an awful way to end Pride Month

All the major celebs spotted enjoying Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour in London

Isabella Zbucki

There have already been two Traitors winners

Mother sentenced after scamming friends out of $20k in sick influencer travel scheme

Ellissa Bain

She even faked cancer as an excuse

A wholesome update on the man with the world’s smallest p*nis, in his quest for length

Hayley Soen

He has some hope!

Manager Daveigh Chase missing years

Daveigh Chase’s manager reveals real reason nobody reported her missing for over 10 years

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s now making a documentary celebrating her life

Kavan, Aidan and Tommy had a gross conversation about Jasmine that producers didn’t air

Kieran Galpin

The fact Kavan’s own brother said it is foul

Chris Brown ordered to pay $13 million after his dog mauled housekeeper in horrific attack

Ellissa Bain

He fled the scene after finding her on the floor

Police statement as 160 riot cops deployed to airport over threats to kill World Cup coach

Hayley Soen

He has stepped down after his team was eliminated

As Kylie Jenner makes creepy Meta glasses stylish, here’s how they’re actually legal

Ellissa Bain

They’ve suddenly become so popular

People are stumped: An explanation of that viral Spider-Man post that’ll make you feel silly

Kieran Galpin

Mind officially blown

Charleen on Love Island 2026

Inside the huge £14k surgery transformation Charleen had before Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

She’s had pretty major cosmetic work

Aemond dead House of the Dragon books

Wait, is Aemond dead? Here’s what actually happens to him in the House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m scared for him