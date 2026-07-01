Gals! Love Island 2026’s Jordon has a famous YouTuber sister with over 11 million subscribers

His family also has a channel with almost six million subscribers

3 hours ago

Casa Amor bombshell Jordon Wilson has only just started getting to know the Love Island 2026 girls, but people have already realised he has a very famous YouTuber sister with a massive following.

It turns out his younger sister is none other than YouTube star Tiana Wilson, who has built one of the UK’s biggest channels. She has more than 11 million subscribers and over five billion views across her videos.

Tiana first became famous as a child after launching her YouTube channel in 2015. She posted toy unboxing and review videos. As she got older, her content changed too. She now mostly makes Roblox gaming videos, pranks and fun challenge videos.

Some of her videos have racked up more than 100 million views, and she reportedly became the youngest girl ever to reach 10 million YouTube subscribers. She also has a huge following on TikTok and Instagram, so she’s basically been an internet star for years.

Her family also has a YouTube channel with almost six million subscribers

Jordon has actually appeared in loads of Tiana’s videos over the years, so fans of her channel might already recognise him. Their parents, Nigel and Cherina, also regularly feature in the family’s content.

As well as Tiana’s own channel, the family also run a YouTube channel called The Wilsons. That channel has 5.78 million subscribers and follows their everyday lives.

When Jordon was announced as a Casa Amor bombshell, Tiana couldn’t hide her excitement. She shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Big bro got a text.” She also posted a video of their mum celebrating after seeing Jordon appear in the Love Island trailer.

Jordon has also built up a following of his own. He has more than 260k followers on TikTok and over 92k on Instagram.

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