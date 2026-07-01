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Kavan, Aidan and Tommy had a gross conversation about Jasmine that producers didn’t air

The fact Kavan’s own brother said it is foul

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Muller have become an incredibly divisive couple on season 13 of Love Island, and people can’t seem to agree on whether they’ll stand the test of time.

Jasmine quickly cemented herself as the baddie of the season, and she’s been consistently with Kavan throughout much of the show. Unfortunately, they’ve experienced some hardships in their fledgling relationship; hardships only made harder by the introduction of Kavan’s brother, Aidan Murphy.

“So Kavan can be rude, but Jasmine can’t? The hypocrisy is insane. I’ve mainly only seen women being held accountable, not the men,” one person complained on Reddit.

Credit: ITV

Credit: ITV

Another wrote: “Unfortunately, Kavan like his brother, take a woman raising their voice even a little bit as them being angry. That’s why I don’t think they are compatible. Jasmin will always be seen as being and doing too much.”

Kavan’s defenders have taken issue with Jasmin shushing him, with one person arguing: “Jasmine is loud and rude, condescending and lacks accountability. You can support her and still acknowledge that she’s badly behaved, disguised as being an opinionated baddie.”

They’re seemingly missing the moments Kavan talks over her constantly.

Love Island’s Tommy, Aidan and Kavan had a conversation about Jasmine

Tommy Murphy lasted a grand total of 13 days in the Love Island villa, and in a time-honoured tradition, he sat down on Tyrique Hyde’s Kick stream after being dumped. Tommy and Aidan seemingly staged an intervention of Kavan, but it wasn’t shown on TV, he said.

“Aidan’s like, ‘Bro, imagine you’re out to dinner, in public, with a few of us, and she’s telling you to shush.’ And like, I could see it getting in his head,” Tommy revealed.

Tyrique acted as a mediator here, pointing out that he likes Jasmine.

@samiedefenderog

Aidan doesn’t like jasmine one bit she needs to run! #loveislanduk #aidanloveisland #kavan #jasminemuller #jasmin

♬ original sound – SamieDefenderog

“I like Jasmine as well,” Tommy added. “One, I couldn’t put up with it. I like Jasmine as a person, but I don’t like her as a partner – and she’s fit as well.”

Big words from a man who was dumped, and maybe Aidan should concentrate on his own relationship? Just a thought.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV/Kick

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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