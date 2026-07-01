The Tab

A wholesome update on the man with the world’s smallest p*nis, in his quest for length

He has some hope!

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The man with officially the world’s smallest p*nis has some good news, as a plastic surgeon has given him hope in his ongoing medical journey.

36-year-old Michael Phillips has been diagnosed with a microp*nis, and has shared updates on his condition throughout his life. He has a length of 0.38 inches, and holds an official world record. For reference, his p*nis is the same length as a garden pea.

He has previously posted on Instagram all about it. “Not everyone knows this but I unfortunately got stuck with a microp*nis condition being less than one inch,” he said in one post.

Michael explained “not many people know it’s a real condition and [I] have been dealing with it forever.” He said he has had consultations regarding enlargement surgery “to see if what can be done to make it bigger.” He added: “Those that follow me and support please wish me luck that I get good results. Not a joke.”

However, prior to now, any medical investigations have come back with nothing. During an interview, Michael previously said he is “unable to be intimate” and struggles to urinate. He has tried to use fat injections to try and overcome the condition, but these were unsuccessful. Now though, he has been offered some hope.

A top Beverly Hills surgeon called Robert Dorfman has said he will perform an enhancement procedure for free. The surgery is usually valued at $20k. The doctor said he was particularly moved  by Michael’s story, and wanted to help out.

“I understand how deeply personal these concerns can be. They can have a significant impact on self-esteem and confidence,” Dr Dorfman told TMZ. “If I have the opportunity to help someone feel better about themselves, I’m happy to offer my services at no cost.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Buzzlinq (@buzzlinq)

This comes after last Thursday, Michael launched a GoFundMe to pay for p*nis enlargement surgery, and said that his condition meant he has to wear nappies every day.

“This has been a source of daily frustration and embarrassment, especially when traveling, which I like to do, and it has affected my confidence and independence,” he wrote in the fundraiser, as per New York Post.

He said he had saved up as much money as possible for “the cost of the surgery and injections that could help increase the girth and allow me to use the restroom more normally.” It’s been reported he soon cancelled the fundraiser, after finding out the risks associated with the sort of surgery.

Now, Dr Dorfman would like to explore the injection procedure instead. Maybe he’ll finally have some good news!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: News US Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Woman shares exactly what it's really like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis

Woman shares exactly what it’s really like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis

Man with world’s smallest p*nis heartbreakingly reveals what his condition means he can’t do

Man with smallest manhood speaks about struggle

Man with officially the world’s smallest p*nis opens up about his hardest struggle in life

Latest

A wholesome update on the man with the world’s smallest p*nis, in his quest for length

Hayley Soen

He has some hope!

Manager Daveigh Chase missing years

Daveigh Chase’s manager reveals real reason nobody reported her missing for over 10 years

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s now making a documentary celebrating her life

Kavan, Aidan and Tommy had a gross conversation about Jasmine that producers didn’t air

Kieran Galpin

The fact Kavan’s own brother said it is foul

Chris Brown ordered to pay $13 million after his dog mauled housekeeper in horrific attack

Ellissa Bain

He fled the scene after finding her on the floor

Police statement as 160 riot cops deployed to airport over threats to kill World Cup coach

Hayley Soen

He has stepped down after his team was eliminated

As Kylie Jenner makes creepy Meta glasses stylish, here’s how they’re actually legal

Ellissa Bain

They’ve suddenly become so popular

People are stumped: An explanation of that viral Spider-Man post that’ll make you feel silly

Kieran Galpin

Mind officially blown

Charleen on Love Island 2026

Inside the huge £14k surgery transformation Charleen had before Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

She’s had pretty major cosmetic work

Aemond dead House of the Dragon books

Wait, is Aemond dead? Here’s what actually happens to him in the House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m scared for him

What happened to The Brit Crew? Their lives are so much different now, so here’s an update

Kieran Galpin

I feel painfully old

Daveigh Chase dad kept apart

Daveigh Chase’s dad claims he was kept apart from daughter as he details family’s torn relationship

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I have been looking for my daughter for 13 years’

Ranked: All 59 Oxbridge undergrad colleges by private school intake – 5.4 to 50 per cent

Isabella Zbucki

Hughes Hall and Wolfson take nine times more private school students than Lucy Cavendish, the lowest of any Oxbridge college

What child model branded ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ is doing now as she gets married

Ellissa Bain

She’s 25 and thriving

House of the Dragon cut a huge Rhaenyra book scene, and it hints her future might be changed

Suchismita Ghosh

She finally sat on the Iron Throne, but at what cost?

TV shows and music videos: All the Love Island 2026 cast’s relentless attempts at fame

Hayley Soen

One was on a dating show just months before the villa

Vile transphobia erupts as Elliot Page flaunts his shredded muscles ahead of The Odyssey

Kieran Galpin

This needs to stop

Former Nottingham Trent student confirmed dead in Peru after week-long search

Robert Greenwood

The 29-year-old NTU graduate was last seen on CCTV on a run in Lima, Peru

Caroline Flack’s brother Paul has tragically been found dead

Hayley Soen

His final Instagram post was a tribute to his late sister

Woman recalls going ‘numb’ as Netflix star Micheal Ward repeatedly assaulted her in friend’s car

Kieran Galpin

Graphic details were revealed in court

Can random people message you with your WhatsApp username? How the worrying feature works

Ellissa Bain

This is an invasion of privacy