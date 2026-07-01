A wholesome update on the man with the world’s smallest p*nis, in his quest for length

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The man with officially the world’s smallest p*nis has some good news, as a plastic surgeon has given him hope in his ongoing medical journey.

36-year-old Michael Phillips has been diagnosed with a microp*nis, and has shared updates on his condition throughout his life. He has a length of 0.38 inches, and holds an official world record. For reference, his p*nis is the same length as a garden pea.

He has previously posted on Instagram all about it. “Not everyone knows this but I unfortunately got stuck with a microp*nis condition being less than one inch,” he said in one post.

Michael explained “not many people know it’s a real condition and [I] have been dealing with it forever.” He said he has had consultations regarding enlargement surgery “to see if what can be done to make it bigger.” He added: “Those that follow me and support please wish me luck that I get good results. Not a joke.”

However, prior to now, any medical investigations have come back with nothing. During an interview, Michael previously said he is “unable to be intimate” and struggles to urinate. He has tried to use fat injections to try and overcome the condition, but these were unsuccessful. Now though, he has been offered some hope.

A top Beverly Hills surgeon called Robert Dorfman has said he will perform an enhancement procedure for free. The surgery is usually valued at $20k. The doctor said he was particularly moved by Michael’s story, and wanted to help out.

“I understand how deeply personal these concerns can be. They can have a significant impact on self-esteem and confidence,” Dr Dorfman told TMZ. “If I have the opportunity to help someone feel better about themselves, I’m happy to offer my services at no cost.”

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This comes after last Thursday, Michael launched a GoFundMe to pay for p*nis enlargement surgery, and said that his condition meant he has to wear nappies every day.

“This has been a source of daily frustration and embarrassment, especially when traveling, which I like to do, and it has affected my confidence and independence,” he wrote in the fundraiser, as per New York Post.

He said he had saved up as much money as possible for “the cost of the surgery and injections that could help increase the girth and allow me to use the restroom more normally.” It’s been reported he soon cancelled the fundraiser, after finding out the risks associated with the sort of surgery.

Now, Dr Dorfman would like to explore the injection procedure instead. Maybe he’ll finally have some good news!

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