What happened to The Brit Crew? Their lives are so much different now, so here’s an update

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Though I’m not sure whether we should be suing them or thanking them, The Brit Crew were our proxy parents for what seemed like decades.

The YouTubers were young, cool, and seemed to understand the sort of content we all wanted to consume greedily. Naturally, they combined their talents to form YouTube’s version of The Avengers: The Brit Crew, comprised of Zoe and Joe Sugg, Alfie Deyes, Jim Chapman, Marcus Butler, Caspar Lee, Tanya Burr, Niomi Smart, and Louise Pentland.

They’ve obviously moved on with their lives since changing ours, so here’s a cheeky update.

Zoella has been missing, but she’s reemerged with some donkeys

Zoe Sugg, or Zoella, was, for many of us, the warm embrace at the end of a school day. From vlogs to unxboxings, relationship challenges to the annual Christmas content, she kept our lives full. Her relationship with fellow Brit Crew member Alfie Deyes was nothing short of iconic.

After getting engaged to Alfie in 2023 and welcoming two kids in 2021 and 2023, Zoella disappeared. It was very Avatar the Last Airbender, I must say, but she wasn’t found in an iceberg.

Instead, Zoe has been working on a donkey sanctuary in her back garden, which the neighbours aren’t too happy about. It was described as a “bitter countryside row.”

Alfie Deyes is a bit less mysterious now

Alfie Deyes was also a member of The Brit Crew, and it was through YouTube that he met his soon-to-be fiancée, Zoe.

Describing himself as a “Part-time creator – Full-time Dad”, Alfie has stepped back from full-time content creation. He still posts, just less and less with each passing year.

When it comes to putting money in the bank, Alfie has a fair number of businesses. There’s Future Self, a shop that sells clothing and journals, GardenDeyes, for his horticultural content creation, and Dear Sunday, another lifestyle brand.

Jim Chapman is still doing numbers

I don’t know why, but I always thought of Jim Chapman as the patriarch of The Brit Crew.

Jim started out on YouTube with grooming and fashion videos, and he’s still doing that to this day, but with the added addition of parenting content. He married model Sarah Tarleton in 2022, and they now have two kids together.

Jim still posts on YouTube once a month, but he’s also making money as a lifestyle and fashion influencer, writer, presenter, and brand ambassador.

Louise Pentland hasn’t changed a bit

Louise Pentland was my guilty pleasure growing up, but I wasn’t even guilty about it. She was joyous from head to toe, and is the exact same now.

Louise is still hugely popular on YouTube today, racking up 22k, 24k, and 25k views on her latest videos. Crafting is still a major part of her brand, but now she does lots of parenting content.

She married her boyfriend, Liam O’Neill, in 2025, after welcoming baby Pearl into the family in 2018. Baby Glitter, who is from an earlier relationship, is all grown up now.

Caspar Lee has gone full finance bro

Most of us loved Caspar Lee because he was bonkers, and while he’s still very unique, he’s grown up massively over the years. He doesn’t post on YouTube anymore besides his wedding video from earlier this year.

Instead, Caspar has been featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 for his work in media and advertising. He’s now got a net worth of $3 million after smart investments and launching multiple companies.

I’m still not over Tanya Burr and Jim’s breakup

Zoe and Alfie were not the only relationship in The Brit Crew, and controversially, I always lowkey preferred Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman. They divorced in 2019.

Tanya has since gone full influencer, and her Instagram is nothing short of gorg. She’s since moved on from Jim, welcoming a baby with her boyfriend Dan in 2022. In May 2026, she announced another pregnancy.

As for work, Tanya seems to make serious bank on the usual brand partnerships and sponsored posts. She’s got her own book club and is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for refugees.

Joe Sugg is now beloved by mums everywhere

Joe Sugg, also known as Thatcher Joe, is proof that nepotism exists in the YouTube community. He and Zoella were inseparable in those early days, and it birthed a whole new brand of sibling content.

Joe hasn’t really been posting on YouTube in recent years, but that doesn’t mean he’s not booked and busy. He’s got his own management company with Caspar, MVE, and a production company.

Of course, Joe also came in second place on Strictly Come Dancing. Though he didn’t get the trophy, he did walk away with a wife. Joe and Dianne Buswell now have a son together.

Niomi Smart

Niomi Smart studied to be a lawyer, but she opted to start a YouTube channel after graduation. It was the right decision, and she amassed a loyal following as one part of The Brit Crew.

Niomi occasionally uploads videos to YouTube, but for the most part, she is a full-time influencer. She’s also written books on being vegan and has her own skincare brand, Smart Skin.

She’s single after breaking things off with a fiancée earlier this year.

Last but not least: The Brit Crew’s Marcus Butler

To be watching YouTube in 2015 was to be in love with Marcus Butler, and, great news: He’s still proper fit.

Marcus, who was in a relationship with Niomi for six years, was the eye candy of The Brit Crew. His YouTube content followed the same structure, but he was also massively interested in style, fashion, and grooming like Jim.

Marcus hasn’t posted on YouTube in eight years, but you can still perv on him on Instagram. He’s now living in Berlin, Germany, working in the fashion sector as a model and designer. His brand, Ante, makes stylish athleisure wear.

He doesn’t appear to be in a relationship, so who wants to go to Germany?

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Featured image credit: Instagram