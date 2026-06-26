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We now know Zoe Sugg is building a donkey sanctuary during internet break in rogue update

It’s so random but so her

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Everyone has been wondering what Zoe Sugg aka Zoella is doing during her internet hiatus, and we finally know. She’s building a donkey sanctuary. How rogue!

The YouTuber suddenly disappeared from the internet at the start of January and hasn’t posted anything for almost six months now. She did Vlogmas as she always does in December, sharing cosy family videos every day in the lead-up to Christmas, and then shared a carousel of Instagram photos from the festive period on 1st January.

It’s been totally quiet since then. No YouTube videos. No Instagram posts. Not even a single comment on a friend or family member’s post. People were starting to get a bit worried, but her voice was heard happily singing in the background of one of her brother Joe Sugg’s video in May, so she’s totally fine. Phew!

So, what has she been doing all this time? Well, in the biggest update we’ve had yet, Zoe and Alfie have been building themsleves a donkey sanctuary. Someone found a post on the local parish council website in Brighton where they live that shows Alfie has submitted planning permission for a literal donkey farm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

It says they want the sanctuary to include a tractor parking area, donkey enclosure, donkey stable, three shepherd huts and a wildlife pond. Knowing them, they don’t do anything by halves. So this is going to be the most insane, Instagrammable donkey sanctuary you’ve ever seen.

Who knows if it’ll be open to the public or just a private thing for family, but now we finally know what they’ve been doing for all this time. It’s random, but so them. Ottie and Novie running around with their pet donkeys? I can’t cope with the cuteness. I really hope they vlog the process of building it.

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Featured image credit: Zoe Sugg/Instagram

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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