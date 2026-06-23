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Guys, Zoella has been found! Zoe Sugg finally spotted online six months after she disappeared

I’m freaking out

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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It’s been another two months since we last checked in, and Zoe Sugg aka Zoella still hasn’t returned to the internet. But guys, there has been a MAJOR new development in her disappearance this week. She’s been found!

The YouTuber hasn’t posted anything online for almost six months now, since January 2026. She did Vlogmas as normal in December, sharing cosy family videos every day in the lead-up to Christmas, followed by a roundup of Instagram photos from the festive period on 1st January. Then… nothing.

She disappeared off the face of the earth without a word. No “Hey guys, I’m just having a little break away from the internet”. No warning. No reason. Zoe hasn’t posted any YouTube videos, Instagram posts or stories. She hasn’t even commented on any friends’ family members’ social media posts. She just vanished, and people are getting more and more worried.

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A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

But don’t fret. We’ve just had the first bit of actual proof that Zoella is very much alive and well this week. Phew! Her brother Joe Sugg has been vlogging regularly since the birth of his son Bowden, and Zoe’s voice can be very clearly heard in the background.

It was in a video posted on 20th May, when they were celebrating his partner Diane Buswell’s birthday. They hosted a little party at home while Diane’s family were over from Australia, where they painted each other on canvases. Then, they sang “Happy Birthday” and gave Diane a cake.

In the background, you can very clearly hear Zoe’s voice as she sings along loudly and says “Yay”. After that, you hear her daughter Novie hilariously say “good girl Aunty Dot” as she blows out the candles, and Zoe laughs as she repeats the funny phrase, “Good girl Aunty Dot.”

@daniellehusseyx

Game changer – swim up room on holiday #holidays #fyp

♬ original sound – Danielle

That one little clip is the biggest, and quite frankly, the only real piece of evidence we have that Zoe is absolutely fine. Before this, we saw one printed out photo of her in another one of Joe’s vlogs, and people were claiming they’ve seen her out and about in Brighton. But now we’ve heard her actual voice!

So, why isn’t she posting? Well, that’s still a mystery. The biggest theory circling the internet right now is that she’s disappeared while planning her wedding. Zoe and Alfie Deyes got engaged in 2023 and Dianne recently mentioned that she’s going to a wedding in July, so it all adds up. We’ll have to wait and see.

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Featured image credit: Zoe Sugg/Instagram and ThatcherJoeVlogs/YouTube

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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