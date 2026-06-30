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Aemond dead House of the Dragon books

Wait, is Aemond dead? Here’s what actually happens to him in the House of the Dragon books

I’m scared for him

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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After the second episode of House of the Dragon season three, people think Aemond Targaryen is dead, so here’s what actually happens to him at the end in the books.

After taking Harrenhal and killing Ser Simon Strong along with his grandsons, Aemond is stabbed through his armour during the fighting. The final time we see him, he’s lying on the ground and pleading with Alys Rivers for help. The episode ends before we find out what happens next.

So, is Aemond Targaryen dead in House of the Dragon? And if not, what actually happens to him in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood? Here’s everything you need to know.

No, Aemond doesn’t die at Harrenhal

Aemond dead House of the Dragon books

via HBO

Despite the cliffhanger, Aemond doesn’t die from his injuries. Actually, the season three trailer and HBO’s “weeks ahead” preview have already shown that he’ll be back, so you can breathe a sigh of relief.

The show doesn’t reveal what happens immediately after the attack, but it seems likely that Alys Rivers will help nurse him back to health.

And if the show continues to follow Fire & Blood, Aemond’s fate is tied to his uncle, Daemon Targaryen.

Later in the Dance of the Dragons, Daemon heads to Harrenhal and sends a clear message. He says, “If my nephew Aemond dares face me, he shall find me there, alone.”

Daemon waits there for 13 days before Aemond finally arrives. And he doesn’t arrive alone. Alys Rivers is with him, and she’s pregnant with his child.

Aemond’s ending is one of the biggest moments in Fire & Blood

Aemond dead House of the Dragon books

via HBO

After meeting at Harrenhal, Daemon and Aemond take to the skies for one final battle. Daemon rides Caraxes, while Aemond is on Vhagar. During the fight, Caraxes attacks from Aemond’s blind side and latches onto Vhagar’s neck. The two dragons tear into each other as they begin falling towards the Gods Eye below.

As the dragons fall, Daemon jumps from Caraxes onto Vhagar. Aemond is still chained to his saddle and tries to free himself, but it’s too late. Daemon attacks Aemond with his sword, Dark Sister, killing him before the dragons hit the water.

Neither man survives the impact. Aemond’s body is eventually recovered from the bottom of the lake. Daemon’s body is never found, leading to rumours that he somehow survived. But the in-universe historians believe he died in the crash too.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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