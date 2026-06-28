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Credit: HBO

I didn’t know the sad reason Caraxes looks so different to other dragons in House of the Dragon

Why am I crying over a dragon?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Fierce debates are happening over whether Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon is better, but I think we can all agree on loving the introductions of dragons like Caraxes, Vhagar, and Seasmoke.

We all loved Game of Thrones, apart from the final few seasons, but our infatuation with dragons was confined to Dani’s kids, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. That all changed with the release of House of the Dragon, and there are now 17 flying beasts treating us to carnage every Sunday.

Each dragon has a wholly unique design, with Vhagar serving saggy realness and Syrax being the definition of c*nt.

But here I am, three seasons deep, only just learning why Caraxes is so unique.

Credit: HBO

Credit: HBO

Caraxes is just born that way in House of the Dragon

Unlike his scaly brethren, Caraxes is completely unique, despite being more typically dragon-looking in the original works by George R. R. Martin.

He’s more serpentine than other dragons, giving him a snake-like slither when he’s walking. He’s also got wings on his back legs, which no other dragons in the show have, and a roar that sounds more like a whistle.

In behind-the-scenes details during season one, people working on House of the Dragon revealed why Caraxes looks so different. Simply put, his differences are a deformed mutation that, in his case, greatly aids him in being terrifying.

Credit: HBO

Credit: HBO

“Miguel sapochnik stated in an interview before the show premiered that Caraxes is a deformed dragon. His neck and body overall isn’t meant to be as long as it is and if it weren’t for the wing membranes on his legs, the aerodynamics wouldn’t work properly and he wouldn’t be able to fly. He also has a deviated septum,” one person explained on Reddit.

Caraxes’ apperence has also been the subject of some theories. In George R. R. Martin‘s universe, there are snake-like dragons called Firewyrms that look strikingly similar to our red-scaled buddy. People think his ancestry included wyrms of some kind, and that’s why he developed all weird.

He’s just a baby, bless him.

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Featured image credit: HBO

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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