Explained: The current controversies surrounding Warwickshire council leader George Finch

The 19-year-old Reform politician has faced complaints, an investigation and online scrutiny in recent weeks

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Warwickshire Pride has launched a new conduct complaint against Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch after he suggested books containing what he described as “contested gender ideology” should be removed from display in public libraries across the county.

According to the BBC, George made the comments earlier this month after receiving complaints from residents about children’s books featuring transgender themes.

Speaking to BBC CWR, the 19-year-old Reform UK councillor argued that libraries should remain “politically neutral”, “family friendly”, and avoid promoting ideas that many people consider controversial. He added that such material should not be taught to children as pure fact.

George later clarified he was not referring to books about sexuality but rather those featuring transgender issues.

He has since confirmed that a review is underway with a new policy to be developed for libraries and all council owned public spaces in order to strengthen neutrality, increase safeguarding, and give parents peace of mind. “Kids should be taught how to be good people, not if they want to be a boy or a girl. That is completely irrelevant,” he said.

Warwickshire Pride files separate complaint against another Reform councillor

The complaint against George Finch comes as Warwickshire Pride also raised concerns about comments made by fellow Reform councillor Rob Griggs.

According to Warwickshire Pride, Griggs referred to transgender Pride attendees in an email to the chairman of Warwickshire County Council as “groomers and mentally ill men in dresses gyrating in front of children”.

The organisation has called for Griggs to resign from his role overseeing children, families, education and SEND services.

Finch publicly defended his colleague, describing the remarks as “personal views in private correspondence”. He added that Griggs had raised what he called “legitimate issues worthy of debate” regarding safeguarding and children.

Warwickshire Pride argues that both sets of comments contribute to a wider pattern of rhetoric that marginalises LGBTQ+ people within the county.

George Finch is also facing a separate investigation

The latest complaint arrives as Cllr Finch is already facing a separate investigation relating to a mocked-up social media image that depicted Conservative councillor Jan Matecki dressed as a burglar.

The image was reportedly shared as part of criticism of the Conservatives’ record. A solicitor-led investigation into the matter has recently been launched.

Hinge screenshots have also circulated online

Screenshots which appear to show Finch’s Hinge dating profile have also been widely shared on TikTok this week.

The images, which have not been independently verified by The Tab, appear to show Finch interacting with profiles of transgender women. The screenshots have prompted criticism from some social media users, who have argued that they conflict with Cllr Finch’s public comments about transgender issues.

One of the screenshots was shared by Xavier, a student at the University of York, who told TikTok followers that “right-wing party voters” have “proven time and time again that they are not exempt from being attracted to trans women” while continuing to criticise transgender people publicly.

Finch had not publicly responded to the screenshots at the time of writing. The Warwick Tab has contacted him for comment.

Debates continue over proposed policy

Supporters of Finch’s proposed library policy argue that public institutions should remain politically neutral and that parents have legitimate concerns about how certain topics are presented to children.

Others, however, say the proposal risks limiting representation of transgender people in public spaces and sends a negative message to LGBTQ+ residents.

Warwickshire Pride, Finch, and Warwickshire County Council have all been approached for comment.

Featured image via Facebook and YouTube