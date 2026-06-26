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A full deep dive into the Premier League footballer Priya dated before Love Island

He’s a pretty big deal n

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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A few of the Love Island girlies have dated footballers this year, and Priya’s ex was revealed as Tyias Browning after she gave a little bit of info about him during the game. They don’t follow each other on Instagram anymore, so it must have ended bandly, but here’s a deep dive into who he actually is.

While sitting around the fire pit, the Islanders were playing Never Have I Ever and one of the questions was “Have you ever dated a celebrity?” Priya took a sip of her drink before saying it was a “footballer”. Someone then asked what league he played in, and she replied: “I don’t know, he played in Shanghai.”

Sources told The Sun the guy she was talking about is Tyias Browning, and he actually played in the Premier League before moving to China.

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A post shared by Ty Browning (@tybrowning)

Priya’s footballer boyfriend Tyias Browning played in the Premier League

Browning was born in Liverpool and started his football career playing for Everton. He joined the youth team when he was just 10 before becoming captain of the Everton Reserves and winning the Under 18 Premier League title in the 2010–11 season. He was called up to play for the first team in December 2012 and signed a contract with the team in July 2013.

The 32-year-old stayed with Everton for four years until 2017, but didn’t actually play that many matches during that time and was often on the bench. After that, he went on loan to Wigan Athletic, Preston North End and Sunderland before going to play in China. In his youth, he also played for England Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s.

Credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

He now plays football in China, and

Tyias transferred to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande in February 2019, and won the league with them that same year. He then joined Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port in August 2022, who he still plays for now, and they won the league that year too.

He also plays for the China national team because his grandfather, Ying-Wing Chiang, was Cantonese. He emigrated from Meige Village in Xinhui County, China, and became a chef in Macclesfield. While there, he married a Black British woman, Browning’s grandmother.

The footballer became a Chinese citizen in 2019 and changed his name to Jiang Guangtai, which is the name he plays football under in China. 

Credit: Shutterstock

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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