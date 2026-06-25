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Voicemails for Isabelle Nick Robinson dating Samantha Urbani

Nick Robinson and Samantha Urbani’s meet-cute sounds like a movie, but are they still dating?

They have been together for almost seven years

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Nick Robinson has been winning over rom-com fanatics once again thanks to Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabelle, and while his on-screen relationships don’t always go to plan, he has reportedly been dating Samantha Urbani for almost seven years.

So, who exactly is Samantha Urbani, and are they still together? Here’s everything we know.

She first found fame in an indie band

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Urbani (@samandude)

Samantha Urbani is an American singer, songwriter, DJ and model. She first became known as a co-founder of the Brooklyn-based indie band Friends, which launched in 2010. The group built a following with its mix of pop, dance and indie sounds before eventually splitting up in 2013.

After Friends broke up, Samantha continued building her music career as a solo artist. She’s probably best known for collaborating with musician Blood Orange, the stage name of Dev Hynes. Over the years, she has released her own music and become a respected figure within the indie music scene.

As per OK!, she also launched her own record label called URU.

So, how did Samantha and Nick meet?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Urbani (@samandude)

Their meet-cute sounds like something straight out of a film. In an Instagram post Samantha shared their fifth anniversary, and wrote that they reconnected on Valentine’s Day in 2019 while playing spin the bottle with friends.

She wrote, “Hello FYI exactly 5 years ago on this very day, yes the day of Valentine’s, I played spin the bottle with some friends. And then a very special one of them, who I’d met a couple years before in Berlin, asked me if I wanted to go to SNL. Which became adventure all night. Which turned into lighting tiny fireworks stolen from afterparty, outside the Plaza, in chilly NYC sunrise. And perfectly magically became morning borscht at Veselka… aka top tier heart thawing revitalising joyful times / ultimate nyc dream date / a #1 best memory ever. Had to orchestrate an elaborate hoax a couple weeks ago to get him back to SNL as a surprise to celebrate”

Basically, it’s the kind of story rom-com writers would probably love.

Nick occasionally spoke about her in interviews

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A post shared by Samantha Urbani (@samandude)

Even though they kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, Nick did mention Samantha from time to time. Speaking to Variety in 2020, the actor revealed that both he and his girlfriend had caught COVID-19 in New York earlier that year. Fortunately, he said their symptoms were mild.

Meanwhile, Samantha occasionally showed support for Nick’s projects, sharing photos related to his work and celebrating his achievements. According to Cosmopolitan, she also posted about his projects on Instagram over the years, while Nick publicly supported her music career and her 2023 album, SHOWING UP.

So, are Nick Robinson and Samantha Urbani still together?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Urbani (@samandude)

Well, some reports suggest that they are still believed to be together because neither has publicly confirmed a split. But Samantha shared an Instagram post in October 2025, where she referred to herself as a “single woman”, which might suggest that the relationship had ended.

As things stand, neither Nick Robinson nor Samantha Urbani has publicly clarified their relationship status.

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More on: Celebrity Film Influencers
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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