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A$AP Rocky dragged comment Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is getting brutally dragged after ‘weird’ concert comment that ‘disrespects Rihanna’

‘It’s just objectifying the women’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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A$AP Rocky is being dragged after making a comment during a recent concert that some people think was ‘objectifying women’ and ‘disrespectful to Rihanna’.

The rapper, who shares three children with Rihanna, is currently on his Don’t Be Dumb Tour. But it’s not his music that has everyone talking this week. Instead, it’s a comment he made while performing in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this week.

During the show, Rocky gave a shoutout to women in the crowd and said, “Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single, ’cause I would have f**ked the sh*t out of you.”

‘Disrespectful to Rihanna, disrespectful to women’

The clip quickly went viral, and loads of people weren’t impressed. Some felt it was disrespectful to Rihanna, while others thought it was simply an odd thing to say considering he’s been in a long-term relationship for years.

One person wrote on X, “Disrespectful to Rihanna, disrespectful to women, someone remind me why this guy is still relevant.”

Another joked, “Rihanna reading this like: ‘We’ll discuss this at home.'”

One other person wrote, “‘Praises’ and it’s just objectifying the women…not to mention the disrespect to Rihanna.”

Another added, “Why is my queen married to this d*ckhead?”

So, as you can imagine, the comments section quickly became flooded with people debating Rocky’s relationship with Rihanna.

But not everyone agreed with the backlash. Some argued that people were taking the comment far too seriously. And that it was simply part of his stage persona. One person claimed the line was just “hype talk” for the crowd and wasn’t meant to be taken literally.

Another defended him by saying he was actually showing respect to Rihanna because he specifically mentioned being single in the past.

Rocky and Rihanna have been together since around 2019 and now share three children together.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity Music Rihanna
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google

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