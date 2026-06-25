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Ouseburn flats scheme approved despite plans to fell 40 trees

The scheme has been described as an ‘extremely poor decision’ in an area known for ‘community and creativity’

Ali Choudhary | News
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Plans to build more than 50 new apartments in Ouseburn have been given the green light after revised proposals overcame concerns that had previously halted the project.

Newcastle City Council’s planning committee approved an application for a 57-flat development on Lime Street, ending a prolonged planning process that has seen earlier versions of the scheme rejected.

The proposal, submitted by entrepreneur and By the River Brew Co. co-founder Rob Cameron, had initially failed to secure approval in 2023. At the time, councillors raised concerns about the impact on the Ouseburn Valley conservation area and inadequate light reaching some of the apartments.

The development will demolish a site currently occupied by buildings including a former MOT centre and a pigeon cree, as well as felling approximately 40 trees. As part of the scheme, a six-storey residential block will be constructed alongside commercial space on the ground and first floors.

Planning documents indicate the commercial units could accommodate a range of businesses, including offices, cafés and food outlets.

Labour councillor Stephen Lambert said the scheme would significantly improve the appearance of the area, describing the current site as “grubby.”

15 trees will be planted on the site to compensate for the loss of the 40 trees, and the developer has claimed they will be making a £36,000 contribution towards off-site planting.

The scheme has received criticism on social media, with users commenting the development “lacks creativity” and is “counter-productive” to the “amazing grassroots venues and art spaces” in the area.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Ali Choudhary | News
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