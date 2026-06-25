Here’s a look at villain Samraj’s life when he’s not messing Priya around on Love Island

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Samraj Toor is quickly becoming one of Love Island 2026’s biggest villains after ditching Priya for Mica. The 25-year-old is being slated for the way he was getting frisky with Priya under the sheets when he knew he didn’t even like her, and everyone’s suddenly switched on him, but here’s a look at what he’s like outside the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samraj (@samrajtoor)

Samraj splits his time between Birmingham and Germany

Samraj is a model who was born and raised in Punjab, India. However, he moved to Birmingham in 2006, when he was just six years old, so he has grown up there. He is still based in the West Midlands now, but jets across the world for his modelling career and also works part-time in his dad’s Indian restaurant in Germany. So, he’s always here, there and everywhere.

“I could be on set one minute, feeling on top of the world. Come home, my dad humbles me. He goes, ‘Go clean the coffee machine. Go clean that table. Go clean the toilets. Because you’re not a model in here, mate. You’re just a worker.’ So it’s a nice balance,” he told ITV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samraj (@samrajtoor)

Samraj thinks the fact he’s never in one place for long is the reason why he’s never had a long-term relationship. “I’ve always said my first proper long-term relationship, I don’t want it to be long distance either,” he said, but he feels like he’d “make it work” for the right person.

“I’m here for something serious, and long distance, maybe, in the beginning, might be difficult. But then if we’re with each other, I feel like we’d find some sort of compromise,” Samraj continued. “I don’t have a type, if you’re pretty. If you look at my history of dating, all girls have been different! I like the way a woman carries herself, her mannerisms.”

He’s signed to two different modelling agencies

Samraj is signed to MOT Models in London and Most Wanted Models in Munich and Hamburg, and he’s had a pretty successful career, travelling abroad for various different campaigns. That face card also landed him a spot walking the runway at India Fashion Week in 2023.

On his Instagram, he has pics in Vancouver, Tulum, London, Croatia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand. So, he’s never really in one place for long. The Islander speaks lots of different languages and has a famous uncle, Punjabi music icon Jazzy B. I can’t see any of these girls making him settle down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samraj (@samrajtoor)

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Featured image credit: Samraj Toor/Instagram