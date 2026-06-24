A brutal ranking of the Love Island 2026 cast members from least to biggest game player

The top two are not here for the right reasons

3 hours ago

Love Island 2026 has officially reached the stage where it’s becoming harder to tell who’s looking for love and who’s looking for a spot in the final. Every year, there are a few Islanders accused of playing a game, but this season feels particularly chaotic.

Some contestants seem genuinely invested in finding a connection, whilst others appear more focused on staying relevant, creating drama, and making sure they survive the next dumping.

So, here’s a full ranking of who seems to be playing the biggest game in the Love Island 2026 villa right now.

Angelista

Poor Angelista. If anything, she almost seems too genuine for Love Island. She put all her energy into Ope, only to get hurt, and now a very similar situation seems to be happening with Simba.

At this point, she might actually benefit from playing the game a little bit more. Instead, she keeps wearing her heart on her sleeve, and that’s not always rewarded in the villa.

Mica

Mica deserves so much better than what she’s been getting. Time and time again, she seems to invest in people who don’t fully appreciate her. If she’s playing a game, she’s doing a terrible job of it because she consistently puts her feelings on the line.

Right now, she feels more like someone getting played than someone doing the playing.

Ellie

Ellie has been refreshingly straightforward from the start. She’s always been clear about what she wants and who she’s interested in. The frustrating part is that she keeps ending up in situations where people aren’t being completely honest with her.

There’s not much game-playing energy here. If anything, she’s been on the receiving end of it.

Finley

I’m still undecided on Finley. His connection with Ellie seems genuine, and we haven’t really seen him move wildly or chase every new bombshell that walks through the door.

There could still be surprises to come, but for now he seems more interested in his relationship than in creating chaos.

Lola

Lola genuinely seems invested in Sean. Yes, things have moved incredibly quickly between them, and they’ve already been talking about being in love, which is a lot for this stage of the show.

But Lola herself doesn’t come across as someone with a master plan. If anything, there’s a chance she could end up being the one who gets hurt.

Tina

We haven’t seen enough of Tina yet to make a strong judgment. From what we have seen so far, she appears to be open to finding a genuine connection rather than jumping from person to person.

At the moment, she gets the benefit of the doubt.

Yasmin

Yasmin’s position has become a lot more complicated recently. She seemed completely settled with Lorenzo for a while, but things have felt different since the heart rate challenge. Suddenly there are question marks over where everyone’s head is at.

Whether it’s strategic or emotional, something definitely feels like it’s shifting.

Jasmine

Jasmine feels caught between two stories. On one hand, she clearly misses Kavan when he’s not around and seems genuinely happy with him. On the other hand, her chemistry with Lorenzo continues to dominate conversations inside and outside the villa.

Even dumped Islanders Sam and Namibia recently said they think Jasmine and Lorenzo are more compatible than Lorenzo and Yasmin. Whether Jasmine wants the drama or not, it feels like she’s at the centre of one of the biggest storylines in the villa.

Lorenzo

Lorenzo is in almost exactly the same position as Jasmine. He puts effort into his relationship with Yasmin, and there are clearly feelings there. But we have also noticed how drawn he still seems to be to Jasmine.

There might not be a game being played here, but there is definitely unfinished business.

Sean

Sean might be one of the most difficult Islanders to figure out. On the surface, everything with Lola looks perfect. They’re loved-up, comfortable, and talking seriously about their future.

But some of his comments have been questionable. If you’re genuinely happy in your relationship, why are you talking about needing tests or questioning whether things should be closed off?

It does make you wonder if he’s keeping one eye on the game.

Kavan

Sometimes Kavan seems completely invested in Jasmine and talks like someone who’s found exactly what he’s looking for. Then there are moments where he gives off major game-player energy and seems very aware of his position in the villa.

Maybe it’s genuine. Maybe it’s a strategy. Either way, something feels a little unclear.

Aidan

Aidan is absolutely near the top of this list. The way he’s bounced between connections since entering the villa has been difficult to ignore. Every time a new opportunity appears, he seems ready to explore it.

There’s getting to know people, and then there’s whatever Aidan has been doing.

Simba

Simba’s recent behaviour has left a lot of viewers questioning his intentions. Wanting to go to the Hideaway with one girl and then almost immediately telling another that she was made for him is certainly a choice.

At some point, those mixed messages start looking less like confusion and more like strategy.

Priya

Priya’s name keeps coming up whenever dumped Islanders discuss who they trust the least. Several former contestants have suggested she’s very aware of the cameras and more focused on perception than genuine connections.

Right now, she’s one of the most frequently accused game players in the villa.

Samraj

The walking red flag comes in second place. Samraj’s behaviour this season has been pretty horrendous. Whether it’s the way he’s handled his relationships or how quickly he’s moved on from one situation to the next, it’s been difficult to watch at times.

There have been loads of moments where it feels like he’s thinking about himself first and everyone else second. And whilst Love Island is obviously a game to some extent, there are ways to go about it without leaving a trail of hurt feelings behind.

Right now, Samraj isn’t just playing a game. He’s playing a very messy one.

Tommy

I don’t think anyone will be shocked to see Tommy taking the top spot. Yes, the whole point of Love Island is getting to know people and exploring connections. Nobody expects Islanders to marry the first person they couple up with. But there’s also a respectful way to do it.

The constant kissing, the simissive behaviour, and the way he seems to jump from one situation to another often feels less like he’s searching for love and more like he’s searching for drama.

Tommy is definitely the biggest game player in the villa this year. Everything he does seems to create chaos, and whilst it makes great television, it doesn’t exactly scream true love.

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