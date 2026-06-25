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Around 150 University of Exeter positions at risk amid job cut talks

The university has contacted affected staff in hope to make the cuts through ‘voluntary measures’

Nicola Cirican | News
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The equivalent of around 150 roles at the University of Exeter are at risk of redundancies, following talks about potential changes at the institution.

The university contends that, despite remaining in a “strong position,” it battles a backdrop of declining tuition fee incomes, rising costs, underfunded research, and a sustained drop in international student demand.

The measure would aim to “secure the university’s long-term sustainability, protect our teaching and research excellence, and ensure our activities remain aligned with future priorities,” the university explained in a recent statement.

Since the announcement, affected members have been contacted in the hopes of achieving cuts through “voluntary measures.”

Further outrage has been sparked in response to the disproportionate concentration of cuts within the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences (HASS).

Exeter’s University College Union (EUCU) representing 1200 professors, lecturers and academic staff has made know in the “strongest terms” its disapproval towards the proposals. An emergency general meeting is set to take place on June 24th.

A spokesperson for the union claimed “targeting of the very disciplines to which Exeter largely owes its membership of the Russell group” has remained largely unexplained to them.

Should the plans go ahead, members fear the negative impact on student experience, teaching programmes and research culture. Exeter MP Steve Race has agreed to meet with the university and unions to find suitable alternatives.

He said: “The University of Exeter is a major economic driver of our city, and the benefits of its research partnerships with our local hospital, the Met Office, and others bring real benefits to everyone in our city. I want to make sure it continues to play that important role.”

A spokesperson for the University of Exeter said: “The university is consulting with colleagues over limited and specific potential changes across some areas of our academic faculties. It is important to stress that we are not proposing to close any departments across our campuses.

“The proposals are in response to changes in demand, or where current activities are no longer sustainable. We have informed affected colleagues and are updating students and our wider community.

“We hope to achieve these changes through voluntary measures and will continue working closely with our community and trade unions to avoid compulsory redundancies wherever possible.

“While Exeter remains in a strong position, rising costs, the real-terms decline in tuition fee income, underfunded research, and a sustained drop in international student demand mean we must take action now.

“These changes are intended to secure the university’s long-term sustainability, protect our teaching and research excellence, and ensure our activities remain aligned with future priorities.”

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Nicola Cirican | News
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