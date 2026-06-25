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Netflix’s Unhinged turns your phone into a horror game controller: Here’s how to play

Sadie Sink and Zoë Kravitz star in the interactive game dropping on June 30th

Harriet Edwards | Entertainment
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A new interactive horror video game starring the voices of Zoë Kravitz and Sadie Sink is set to hit Netflix at the end of the month following main character Ava, who is trapped in her apartment complex after a power cut due to a hurricane.

Unhinged is a new interactive horror game, coming to Netflix on June 30th and was created by Night School Studio, the American video game developer

It’s slightly different to Netflix’s previous interactive shows. Here’s how to play.

You need a smartphone to play

If you’re a victim of double screening when watching a new series, then this game is definitely for you. Unhinged puts you into the game by actually using your smartphone as a torch, which is used by Ava in the blackout.

Your phone is also used to receive calls and texts from other characters, hear conversations through the phone while environmental sounds play through the TV and make choices and interact with objects in the game.

All you need to do to use it is select the game from Netflix Games and scan the QR code which links your smartphone as a controller.

By doing this, the movements of your phone are synced with the character Ava’s hands which lets you control her flashlight through the shadows in the game. The audio also shifts between the TV and the player’s phone, with conversations playing through the headset and sounds playing from the TV.

Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink and Troy Baker are all voice actors

unhinged netflix

via Netflix

Zoë Kravitz voices Ava, who is trapped inside her apartment building during a hurricane.

Not only that, but Sadie Sink is also a voice actor in Unhinged, playing Ava’s best friend Claire, who is Ava’s only link to the outside world.

Troy Baker voices Ben, the apartment building Super.

There are two modes to watch (or play)

via Netflix

Similarly to previous interactive shows Netflix has released in the past, there are two different ways to watch Unhinged.

There is a choice of two modes to play in: Story Mode and Standard Mode. Players who would prefer just watching the story unfold can choose Story Mode, which doesn’t include a timer and lets them play without there being a danger of dying. For the thrill seekers, however, Standard Mode relies on the player’s reflexes in order for the characters to stay alive. It includes a shrinking time bar which pushes the players to scan the room for an object before the time runs out, resulting in dying if they don’t find it within that time.

It’s actually a bit of a thriller

From the looks of the trailer, players will be on the edge of their seats whilst watching the thrilling scenes unfold. A play through can last from 20 to 50 minutes depending on which mode a player chooses, so get your snacks ready and prepare yourself for a spooky evening.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Celebrity Horror Netflix
Harriet Edwards | Entertainment
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