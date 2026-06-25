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Newly released prison calls expose the sick plot Taylor Parker’s mum urged her to carry out

This came after the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In never-before-heard prison calls between Taylor Parker and her mum, the Maternal Instinct subject showed an unparalleled lack of remorse.

She moaned about prison makeup, claimed her trial was a “political thing”, and dubbed the murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock just the “one horrible thing” she did.

“I mean, it’s like [you do] one horrible thing, they’ll do anything and whatever. I mean, that’s just what it comes down to. They don’t give a sh*t,” she complained.

Her mum, Shona Prior, was shockingly supportive of her daughter in some moments, but she condemned her actions in others.

“I hate to say this, but if you’d have been thinking about the children that you had on earth, you might not be in the situation you’re in. But, I mean, that’s what’s done is done. And you have to go forward and deal with the consequences as best you can. You’re not the only one dealing with them. We’re all dealing with them,” her mum said.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Credit: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Taylor Parker’s mum shared questionable plans in the prison calls

We earlier learned how Taylor Parker attempted to game the prison system by inventing various illnesses and ailments.

“The testing was complete, and a workup found nothing wrong with her. But she told you this outrageous story,” prosecutor Kelley Crisp said at trial.

In the prison phone calls, after Taylor complained about the lights in her cell, her mum suggested that she induce a medical issue.

She urged her daughter: “I don’t understand. You have already been diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines, all right?

“If those f***ing lights trigger a migraine episode, the damn jail is going to have more problems than they have right now with you. I mean, they cannot facilitate you. And maybe, just maybe, you should hold your eyes open just as long as you can so it will trigger another episode.

“But I’m just saying it’s a matter of time before that comes back. And they can’t… they’re not equipped to facilitate an individual in that kind of condition, the condition that you used to be in.”

At trial, Shona doubled down on her daughter’s fabricated illnesses.

Maternal Instincts is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/Bi-State Detention Center

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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