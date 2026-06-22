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The dark reason Taylor Parker might never face her death row execution date

She’s been there since 2022

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Taylor Parker is currently living on death row in Texas, but there is no date set for her execution. She might not ever even face her execution date.

After months and months of deceit, Taylor Parker murdered her pregnant friend, Reagan Simmons Hancock, and removed her unborn baby from her body. Parker then tried to claim she had given birth to the child herself.

Parker was then found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death. She is currently living on death row in Texas, and has been housed there since 2022. The twisted case has just been retold in Maternal Instinct on Netflix.

Taylor Parker was sentenced to death row

via Netflix

Taylor Parker might never face her death row execution date

Maternal Instinct told us that Taylor Parker is now one of seven women who are currently awaiting execution on death row. However, not a single one of them has a date set.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the average time a prisoner will spend on death row is a little over 11 years. However, this is for both the men and the women, and it looks as though things for the women there are much, much slower.

Of the seven, the woman who has been waiting the longest is called Erica Yvonne Sheppard, and she has been housed on death row since 1995. She’s been awaiting her execution date for over 30 years. That means Taylor Parker, who is 33 now, may be into her 60s before she even gets a date for her execution.

Only six women in total have been executed in the state of Texas since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, according to WKRG. Once a date is set for an execution, it is usually carried out quite soon.

In Texas, death row inmates do not have an execution date set until all of their direct appeals and initial state and federal habeas corpus reviews are fully exhausted. Taylor Parker has previously appealed her conviction and death sentence, so therefore may continue doing so, and won’t get an execution date.

The last time a woman was executed in Texas was in 2014. Taylor Parker therefore might not even make it to her execution, and if she does it could well be when she’s in her 60s, or even later. Parker also won’t get a death row final meal, as this tradition was abolished in 2011.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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