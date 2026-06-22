The eight gruesome details Maternal Instinct on Netflix missed out about Taylor Parker

5 hours ago

Maternal Instinct was a truly sickening story – so you might be shocked to find out the Netflix film actually missed out loads of details about Taylor Parker and her crime.

Taylor Parker had lied to her friends and family, over and over again. She had claimed to be pregnant, and then kept up the lie for 10 months. She then murdered her pregnant friend, Reagan Simmons Hancock, and removed her unborn baby from her body. Parker then tried to claim she had given birth to the child herself.

In court, Parker was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death. She is currently living on death row. It turns out lots of the story was missed out of Maternal Instinct on Netflix – including more details about Taylor Parker, and things that happened in court.

This wasn’t the first time she’d lied about being pregnant

The Netflix film didn’t mention that this wasn’t actually the first time Taylor Parker had lied about being pregnant. In a court document, Texas prosecutors said prior to this case: “The defendant had faked several prior pregnancies, including a fake pregnancy with Hunter Parker (her ex-husband), two fake pregnancies between Hunter Parker and Wade Griffin, and a fake pregnancy with twins when she first met Wade Griffin.”

Griffin gave more details about the first time Parker lied about being pregnant to him, and testified she had told him she was “pretty much pregnant”. He told the court that she had told him they were having twins.

There were some disturbing details about the crime scene that Maternal Instinct missed out

Reagan’s body was found with 113 “sharp force injuries,” court documents have revealed. These included 15 stab wounds, 98 incised wounds, 39 “blunt force injuries primarily to her face and head”, a broken nose, five skull fractures and two wounds in the jugular vein.

Medical examiner Dr. Melinda Flores’ testimony shared all of these details, and she added several of the injuries went “all the way to the bone”.

The crime scene technician, Marc Sullivan, told the court that Reagan was attacked in several different places around the house, and she was repeatedly standing up and walking while bleeding.

A doctor also revealed that her injuries “indicated that she may have been hit in the head by a hammer” and there was evidence of “possible strangulation”. They added: “Reagan lost so much blood in the attack that some of her wounds did not even bleed due to low blood pressure.”

Taylor Parker’s hospital interrogation was actually two hours long

Maternal Instinct showed a small amount of when Taylor Parker arrived in hospital, having claimed she had just given birth. However, in real time, this interrogation with police and doctors took place over a two-hour period.

Parker was instantly met with doubt when she arrived, and constantly told staff “I didn’t kill anybody”. She continued to say the baby belonged to her.

Parker was then told she is “a cold-blooded killer” who “plotted for the last eight months to murder this woman and steal her baby.” She was told there was “heinous” evidence to prove “without a shadow of a doubt” that was what happened. Parker lay in silence as she was told she was a killer.

Parker then began to tell her version of events, which included claiming both she and Reagan had a knife in their hands at some point. Her story didn’t add up, and she further claimed it was Reagan who had stabbed her first, and the baby “fell out”.

Prior to being taken to jail Parker admitted: “I don’t know why I did it. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I’ve never been a bad person.” She then said she “blacked out” and that Reagan had “called me a liar”.

The 911 calls in full

Reagan Hancock’s mother Jessica Brookes appeared in Maternal Instinct on Netflix, and told of how she had found her daughter dead and covered in blood, and rang emergency services. She then recited part of the call, but the full call was heard in court.

She frantically told the dispatcher: “Help me! My daughter’s been murdered!” The dispatcher then asked her what had happened. Brookes was so distraught that a lot of the call is inaudible, and it’s difficult to tell what she was saying.

She said: “I don’t know! Somebody [inaudible]…there’s blood everywhere! Oh, my babies! Oh my God!” The dispatcher then told her officers were on their way. Jessica Brookes could then be heard crying and calling out to her husband Marcus. She could be heard as she asked him: “Did they hurt her? I can’t do this. My baby, my baby, my baby!”

Jessica was heard asking if Kynlee, Reagan’s three-year-old daughter, was ok. “I can’t tell what happened. Did they just hurt her? What did they do? There’s so much blood. There’s so much blood!,” she said. Three minutes into the call, Kynlee was heard asking: “Where’s mommy?” When police arrived, the call ended.

Wade Griffin testified in the Taylor Parker court case

Wade Griffin testified in detail during the capital murder trial of Taylor Parker. He spoke about how she had lied about money constantly, and said he was “blown away” by the web of lies she created, including making up people and messaging him as these made up personas.

In court, Griffin was straight up asked how he didn’t realise what he was being told was all lies. “Who’s gonna go to this extreme to make up this stuff?” he replied. “So I had no doubts about it.”

He later added: “She’s very believable. Anything I questioned, she had an answer for… She always had an answer for everything. She had an excuse and a way to believe exactly what she was telling me – she had backup paperwork on all of it.”

He was also asked about the day of the murders, and how much the realisation of what Parker did has affected him. Griffin said: “Pretty much ruined my whole reputation. Slandered my name, my brothers, my mom. I lost my job over it. Still trying to figure out stuff today. Worst thing I’ve ever had to live through, for sure.” He added Parker is the “best I’ve ever seen” at lying.

Reagan’s mother also spoke in court, and her words were powerful

After Parker was found guilty, Reagan’s family gave their victim impact statements. Her mother Jessica Brooks looked at Parker and called her an “evil piece of flesh demon”.

She said: “[My daughter] was one of the very few people on this earth who cared about you. Now, who cares about you? My baby was alive still fighting for her babies, when you tore her open and ripped her baby from her stomach. I know you think this all about you. But it’s about Reagan and Braxlynn.”

Reagan’s younger sister Emily then told the court in tears: “My only biological sister. You need to understand what you took from me and my family. No more celebrating her birthday. I was barely 19 when I got the call my sister was gone. She will never be my maid of honor. If I visit my sister, I have to go to a graveyard and see a headstone. I will never get a text or phone call from her again.”

After listening to the impact statements from the family, the judge responded with just five words: “Take her to death row.”

Taylor Parker has a whole list of further criminal activity

Court documents have revealed more beyond the documentary, and they include a list of criminal activity Taylor Parker has to her name, both inside and outside of jail. Despite claiming remorse, the documents state Parker has “repeatedly and continuously engaged in criminal behaviour.”

While in prison, Parker attempted to frame another inmate for the murder she committed. This was described as a “twisted and extremely complicated plot” to manipulate another inmate, Hannah Hullender, into “confessing” to Reagan Simmons Hancock’s murder.

Taylor Parker has also repeatedly “engaged in welfare and benefits fraud”, and while in prison came up with a scheme to get around paying her medical bills.

Parker has appealed before, and her execution date has not been set

Taylor Parker has appealed her conviction and death penalty sentence before. Her lawyers have argued she shouldn’t have been charged with capital murder because the baby may not have been alive when she was cut from her mother’s womb.

Lawyers have also questioned the “kidnapping” element of the charge, and have argued that a person who had not yet been born couldn’t be kidnapped. Parker’s lawyers have also argued that she had not received a fair trial because of the press and social media coverage surrounding the case.

Despite all of this, the court of appeals upheld the conviction and sentence. Taylor Parker is currently one of seven women on death row in Texas . No date has been set for her execution.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.