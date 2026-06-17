The full horrifying details of Taylor Parker crime scene that Maternal Instinct left out

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Court documents from Taylor Parker’s November 2025 appeal reveal brutal details of the crime scene where she tragically killed Reagan Simmons-Hancock, which were left out of Maternal Instinct. Warning: This article contains graphic details of the crime scene that some may find upsetting.

Netflix’s latest true crime series follows the heinous true story of the woman from Texas who brutally murdered a friend and cut her unborn baby out of her abdomen, before trying to pass off the infant as her own. She did this after faking a pregnancy to her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, friends and family.

Reagan’s body was found with 113 “sharp force injuries,” court documents reveal. This included 15 stab wounds, 98 incised wounds, 39 “blunt force injuries primarily to her face and head”, a broken nose, five skull fractures and two wounds in the jugular vein, medical examiner, Dr. Melinda Flores, testified. Several of the injuries went “all the way to the bone”.

Parker “went to the home of Reagan Hancock, whom (Parker) knew was pregnant, and arrived at around 7.30am,” the court documents say. “What followed was characterised by the State as a ‘slaughtered woman in her home [and] a missing baby,’ —a ‘fetal abduction’.”

The crime scene technician, Marc Sullivan, told the court that Reagan was attacked in several different places around the house, and she was repeatedly standing up and walking while bleeding.

A doctor also revealed that her injuries “indicated that she may have been hit in the head by a hammer” and there was evidence of “possible strangulation”. She added: “Reagan lost so much blood in the attack that some of her wounds did not even bleed due to low blood pressure.”

After murdering Reagan, the court documents state that Parker performed a “crude C-section” to remove her unborn child. She cut a “large incised wound going across [Reagan’s] lower abdomen with her uterus coming through it” and also removed the placenta and umbilical cord.

Reagan’s mother, Jessica, and sister Emily are now trying to enact new legislation to protect pregnant women, to ensure her murder “will not have been in vain,” Emily told PEOPLE.

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Featured image credit: Netflix