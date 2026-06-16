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Maternal Instinct

Wow, Taylor Parker has finally admitted what ‘really happened’ with Reagan Simmons

She went into graphic detail in her confession

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In a savage attack that has since been turned into a Netflix true crime documentary, Taylor Parker mercilessly killed Reagan Simmons in a bid to steal her baby.

After faking a pregnancy to her boyfriend and family, Taylor Parker stabbed her friend over 100 times, cutting her unborn daughter from her body. The grisly true story is now being depicted in Netflix’s Maternal Instinct.

Though Taylor pleaded not guilty to the charges, most of the trial saw her defence trying to prevent a capital murder conviction and, later, a death sentence. It didn’t work, and Taylor was found guilty and sentenced to death.

Her crimes did not stop there.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Taylor Parker revealed what ‘really happened’ to a fellow prisoner

Whilst she was awaiting her capital murder trial in prison, Taylor Parker continued to commit criminal behaviour. These were used in court, including the “elaborate and twisted scheme” to set up another inmate, Hannah Hullender.

Essentially, Taylor wanted to frame Hannah as a “suspect” in Reagan Simmons’ murder, which she hoped would see her free of charges. Again, it didn’t work, and Hannah’s interactions with Taylor were entered into evidence.

According to Hannah, Taylor had told her what “really happened” between her and Reagan.

The statement, included in this court document, read: “Parker said that Hancock knew that Parker had been faking a pregnancy and was past the due date. Parker asked Hancock to call [Parker’s boyfriend at the time] Wade Griffin on the morning on October 9, 2020 and pretended to be an attending nurse to Parker.

“Hancock was supposed to tell Griffin that Parker had lost the baby while Griffin was hauling hogs, but Hancock backed out and refused to call Griffin.

“Parker told Hullender she was in possession of a bag with medical equipment in it. Parker used a scalpel, a knife, and a jar to kill Reagan Hancock. Parker said she watched Reagan die and then left the residence with the baby. Parker said ‘it didn’t really go as planned.’ Parker also told Hullender about hiding evidence and fleeing.

“Parker’s plan was to tell them she’d just given birth and then take the baby home to her boyfriend and tell Griffin the baby was theirs.”

Obviously, everything she said should be taken within the context of her crimes. She’s hardly the most reputable source.

Maternal Instinct is streaming now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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